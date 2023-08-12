'Second best player': Iraq footballer's post for Cristiano Ronaldo leaves netizens furious

Cristiano Ronaldo has established himself as a household name all over the world. Such has been the influence of the Portugal forward that Saudi Pro League has become the latest sensation in the transfer market as several high-profile players have since then joined various Saudi Arabian clubs this summer. Ronaldo had a mutual termination of his Manchester United contract and joined Al Nassr at the start of this year.

3 things you need to know

Ronaldo left Europe to play for Al-Nassr this year

The Portuguese striker has been one of the world's most coveted footballers

Ronaldo failed to lead Al-Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title last season

Iraqi footballer takes a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo

The 28-year-old is currently leading his side's charge in the Arab Club Champions Cup as the Saudi Arabian aide is aiming to lift their first trophy this season. Ronaldo converted from the spot as Al-Nassr got the better of Al-Shorta by a solitary goal to book a place in the final.

After the match, an Al-Shorta player, Ahmed Zero, took a picture with the former Real Madrid forward and later posted it with the caption, “With the second best player in history.”

The post soon triggered the Ronaldo supporters as they took social media by storm taking a dig at the Iraqi player.

One user wrote, "You have more likes on this photo than your followers. Don’t disrespect him like that."

Another user posted, "Look at your insta likes with Cristiano."

One user tweeted, "Ahmed clearly has zero knowledge on football."

Another one tweeted, "Ahmed Zero, his last name references his ball knowledge."

It wasn't clear what the Iraqi player meant to say by pointing out Ronaldo as the second-best player. There have been many debates regarding who is the best player between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and the latter somehow has taken an edge with his World Cup title win with Argentina last year.