Sergio Aguero Announces Retirement At Camp Nou; 'Decision I Have Taken For My Health'

Argentine football legend Sergio Aguero tearfully confirmed on Wednesday that he is retiring from football owing to his health condition. Barcelona had earlier confirmed in late October that the 33-year old striker would not be available for three months after he underwent a cardiological evaluation.

However, it seems that the former Manchester City forward's health is more critical than once thought, meaning that he can no longer return to the playing field.

Sergio Aguero retires from football

While speaking at a press conference, Sergio Aguero explained why he is retiring from football as he said,

"This conference is to communicate that I have decided to stop playing football. I have decided to stop playing professional football – it's a very difficult moment. The decision that I made I have taken for my health – because of the problem that I had a month and a half ago. I was in the good hands of the medical staff, who have done their best and have told me that the best thing would be to stop playing. So 10 days ago, I made that decision. I want to tell everyone that I did everything possible to have some hope, but there wasn't very much."

As the Argentine striker communicated the announcement, he wiped tears and also found it extremely challenging to reveal the news. The 33-year old had complained about chest problems and breathing difficulties during Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Alaves on October 30, shortly after which he was admitted to a hospital for cardiological tests. At the time, the club had told him that he may not be able to play for at least three months.

Aguero then also reflected on how proud he was of the career and thanked his former clubs as he added, "I am very proud of the career I have had – very happy. I always dreamed about playing football since I was five years old when I first touched a ball. My dream was to play in the top division - I never imagined I would get to Europe, so I want to show my gratitude to everyone. I leave with my head held high - happy. I don't know what awaits me, but I know a lot of people love me and want the best for me."

"I want to share my gratitude to everyone, regardless of where I've played ... Atlético Madrid ... Manchester City ... Barça."



Sergio Aguero's stats

Sergio Aguero has had one of the most incredible careers and is most notably known for his time at Manchester City. From beginning his career in his native Argentina with Club Atlético Independiente, he got the opportunity to play for Atletico Madrid in 2006. In the five years he spent in Spain, he scored 74 goals in 175 matches.

His striking ability was noticeable as Manchester City decided to sign him in 2011. In the decade that he spent at the Etihad Stadium, the 33-year old scored a staggering 260 goals in just 390 appearances. Moreover, he has also found the back of the net on 42 occasions for his national side.

He has won the Premier League with Manchester City on five occasions and the Copa America with Argentina, amongst several other honours during his glittering career.

