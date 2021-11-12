Sergio Aguero Could Retire As Heart Ailment More Complex Than Thought: Spanish Media

It has been reported by Catalunya Radio that Sergio Agero's heart issue (cardiac arrhythmia) could be far more complicated than what was anticipated early on, and that the Barcelona star is considering retiring from football. The South American ace will soon decide his future depending on his recovery.

During Barcelona's La Liga clash against Alaves on October 30, Sergio Aguero had to be substituted early after he complained of chest pain and dizziness.

The 33-year-old was then taken to the hospital for cardiological tests and it was later announced by the club that the Argentine forward will spend at least 12 weeks on the sidelines. A statement released by the club read: "Sergio Aguero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr Josep Brugada. He is unavailable for selection and during the next three months the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process."

Earlier this month, Aguero released a video thanking his fans and Barcelona supporters for the messages of his well being and thanked them for the support.

"I am well and in good spirits to face the recovery process. I want to thank you all for so many messages of support and love that make my heart stronger today," the player was heard as saying.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wishes Sergio Aguero a speedy recovery

Manchester City's boss Pep Guardiola wished the striker a speedy recovery after he suffered a serious health scare, and said that Aguero should not push for a return but rather take care of himself, as health is of the utmost importance.

"I spoke with his agent. Difficult news for him and his family," Guardiola told reporters ahead of City’s Champions League clash with Club Brugge. We wish him a safe recovery, doesn’t matter the time. Health is most important than anything else. He’s in good hands, he will take care of himself. I wish him the best recovery and he can come back to play again, otherwise, he enjoys his life and enjoys what he has done. I don’t know what he has, he has to be careful and safe for the rest of his life," he said speaking to the media.

