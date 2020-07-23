Sergio Aguero Gets Annoyed By His Performance On FIFA 20, Subs Himself For Lionel Messi

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been on the sidelines for the past few weeks due to an injury. With the Argentine likely to miss out on the Champions League clash against Real Madrid in the first week of August, Aguero has taken to FIFA 20 to occupy himself. During one such FIFA 20 game, Aguero had to sub himself off after a poor performance.

Sergio Aguero replaces himself with Lionel Messi in FIFA 20

A video of Sergio Aguero playing FIFA 20 has gone viral on social media this week. The Argentina international, who goes by the user name SLAKUN10, got frustrated by his player's performance in the game who was, incidentally, Aguero himself and decided to sub him off, replacing himself with his Argentine teammate and Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi. Earlier, Aguero was playing as a striker, with Ronaldo playing as a wide winger. However, he decided to switch the two and then replaced himself with Lionel Messi.

Aguero is tired of himself on FIFA 😂😂😂 he even benched Messi pic.twitter.com/4MthVxQ57H — ᴛʜᴇ ⚡️ʙᴇᴛᴛɪᴘsᴛᴇʀ™ (@itytipster) July 21, 2020

Other major players that made it to the starting line-up for Sergio Aguero's FIFA 20 game include Real Madrid stars Thibaut Courtois, Raphael Varane, manager Zinedine Zidane, along with Barcelona stars Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Interestingly, the Aguero FIFA 20 starting XI did not include any of his Man City teammates.

Aguero Twitch has more than a million followers

Sergio Aguero has been a regular gamer at FIFA 20. During the coronavirus induced lockdown, the striker saw his fan following in the game cross the one-million mark. His stream account Aguero Twitch usually features him trying his hand on the game, which is then uploaded on social media. The Aguero Twitch stream is not restricted to FIFA 20 alone, but also includes Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto (GTA). Aguero's Twitch followers also got the opportunity to witness a 10-minute video call between the Man City striker and his Argentine compatriot Lionel Messi.

No clarity on Sergio Aguero's fitness

Sergio Aguero was forced to undergo knee surgery in Barcelona last month. However, there is no clarity as yet if the club's all-time leading goalscorer will be fit in time to play against Real Madrid. The second leg of the Champions League round of 16 is slated for August 7 with the Etihad-based outfit leading 2-1 on aggregate.

Image courtesy: Sergio Aguero Instagram