Sergio Aguero Goes On Bizarre Rant About English Media; 'They're All Man Utd Supporters'

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has recently made a huge claim regarding how the media houses and television pundits in England are Manchester United supporters. The comment from the former footballer came while he was re-living his iconic goal against Queens Park Rangers in 2012, on his Twitch stream. Sergio Aguero's stoppage-time goal helped Manchester City win their maiden Premier League title on the final day of the 2011/12 season.

Sergio Aguero rant against Manchester United

According to a report by Daily Mail, the Argentinian during his rant against Manchester United said,

"People, you don't know what it's like in England.In England, everybody, all the journalists, all the TV channels, everybody, they're all Manchester United supporters. Everybody!'.

Manchester United have always been a provider of content for the English media houses as the club attracts interest from all over the world.

Sergio Aguero's career

Talking about Sergio Aguero's career, the footballer was forced to retire from football at the age of 33 in December due to a heart condition. The 33-year old had complained of chest problems and breathing difficulties during Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Alaves on October 30, shortly after which he was admitted to a hospital for cardiological tests.

From beginning his career in his native Argentina with Club Atlético Independiente, he got the opportunity to play for Atletico Madrid in 2006. In the five years he spent in Spain, he scored 74 goals in 175 matches.

During his spell in England with Manchester City, Aguero finished fourth on the list of all-time highest Premier League goalscorers. In the decade that he spent at the Etihad Stadium, the 33-year old scored a staggering 260 goals in just 390 appearances. Moreover, he has also found the back of the net on 42 occasions for his national side.

Aguero won the Copa America with Argentina, which was one amongst several other honours during his glittering career. The striker also won five league titles with the Etihad outfit before leaving to join Barcelona. Aguero only played four matches for Barcelona, with his last appearance coming against Alaves in October, when he was forced off after complaining of chest pain and dizziness.