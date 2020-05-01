Sergio Aguero Raises Concerns, Says Players Are Worried To Return Amid Covid Crisis

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has stated that most players are worried of returning to playing football due to the threat of coronavirus. Aguero cited the threat posed to the families of the players as well.

Aguero raises concerns

In an interview with Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito, Aguero said that majority of the players are scared because they have families and babies and children and exposing themselves to the virus could possibly expose them as well. Aguero went on to add that the virus does scare him and he has remained indoors because of the rise in the asymptotic cases.

Manchester City players have not been asked to return to training yet, however, a few teams have started training, albeit with strict restrictions.

Meanwhile, Premier League clubs will meet on Friday to discuss whether it is realistic to complete the season during the coronavirus crisis or whether they will have to brace for a devastating financial hit. The Dutch season has already been called off, Belgium looks set to go the same way and French clubs met Thursday to decide whether to declare their season over. But with the English top-flight facing an eye-watering estimated loss of 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) if no more football is played, there is a huge incentive to play the 92 remaining games if feasible.

On Thursday, Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has criticised the Premier League for planning to resume football amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that even if matches are played behind closed doors, there would be fans who would gather outside stadiums and added that not many fans would respect the lockdown and social distancing guidelines

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville had lashed out at the authorities for planning a restart to the Premier League. Neville told a media outlet that football wouldn't have been discussed above health if people were serious and that it was a big risk.