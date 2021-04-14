Sergio Aguero To Barcelona? Man City Star's Agent Lands In Spain To Discuss Transfer

Ever since Manchester City confirmed the departure of Sergio Aguero, several top European clubs have demonstrated interest to land the star striker. The 32-year old will become a free agent this summer when his contract at Manchester City expires at the end of the season after both parties decided to end their 10-year-long relationship. A Sergio Aguero to Barcelona move is gaining steam as the Blaugrana are looking for a star striker.

According to Jose Alvarez from El Chiringuito TV, Sergio Aguero to Barcelona is the likely destination for the City striker because he is interested in playing with Argentine teammate Lionel Messi and his agent, Hernan Reguera, has already landed in Spain to discuss a possible transfer. "@aguerosergiokun he has a 2-year offer from Juventus, but HE WANTS TO PLAY with MESSI from Barça. His agent will meet with BARÇA," said a tweet from El Chiringuito TV (translated using Google Translate).

Last year, Aguero opened up on his long-lasting relationship with Messi in an interview with a Spanish TV show entitled, 'Santo Sábado.' The Man City striker said, "He always complains, we are like an old married couple. I always fall asleep with the TV on and when I wake up the next morning he is always complaining to me. He arrives at the hotel and is instantly taking a shower while I’m just sitting talking on my mobile phone. Then he will remind me that we need to go down to dinner and we do not have time." Considering the Argentine pair have such a lovely relationship, Sergio Aguero to Barcelona seems more likely.

Salary key factor in deciding Sergio Aguero next club

As per financial figures made available by Spotrac, Aguero earns around £230,000 a week at Manchester City. And according to Gianluca Di Marzio, the 32-year old will demand £13 million a season, which is £250,000-a-week, once he leaves the Etihad this summer. However, considering the striker's prowess he will not be short of options this summer with the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Juventus all demonstrating interest.

