Sergio Aguero's Brother Lashes Out At Man City Manager Pep Guardiola For This Reason

Sergio Aguero's brother has lashed out at Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola following their defeat in the Champions League final against Chelsea. The 32-year-old came off the bench in the final minutes of the 1-0 loss, which continued Man City's wait for the elusive European crown. The game marked Aguero's final game for the Citizens after a decade long stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Sergio Aguero's brother claims Pep Guardiola never wanted the striker at Barcelona

Sergio Aguero's brother Mauricio Del Castillo has slammed Pep Guardiol following Manchester City's heartbreaking loss to Chelsea in the Champions League final. In a now-deleted tweet as per Mirror, the 25-year-old, who now plays for Argentine side Independiente, wrote: "Guardiola never wanted my brother since his arrival at City." That initial tweet was then removed and when asked why, he replied: "Many toxic people, too many".

Sergio Aguero's brother slams Pep Guardiola in wake of Champions League final defeat and says Catalan 'NEVER wanted' the outgoing striker at Man City in now deleted tweet... before telling fan he 'will write it again if you want' amid backlash — Femi & the Gang (@FATGofficial) May 31, 2021

Sergio Aguero initially struggled under Guardiola, while the former Barcelona manager splashed the cash on Gabriel Jesus in 2017, who many believed was a direct replacement for the Argentine. However, the 32-year-old did manage to claw his way back into favour and ended staying for four more years before it was decided that his contract will not be renewed. Guardiola was emotional while bidding the striker goodbye following their final day win at the Etihad, seemingly in tears during the post-match interview. The Athletic meanwhile have revealed that Guardiola was the one who decided the Argentine should not be awarded a new deal, much to the disappointment of the striker.

Barcelona transfer news: Sergio Aguero Barcelona contract

Sergio Aguero is set to sign for Barcelona on a free transfer with the club aiming to fill the void left by Luis Suarez's sale to Atletico Madrid. Aguero's signing is also hinted at as a ploy to convince Lionel Messi to stay, whose contract expires in the summer. The 32-year-old will sign a two-year deal at Camp Nou and will reportedly bag €5million in wages. Aguero is the latest in line of ree agents linked with a move to the Blaugrana, with the likes of Erica Garcia, Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum set to follow. President Joan Laporta is eyeing free agents as a vital cog considering their financial crisis, while has also hinted at a max exodus from the club. Aguero meanwhile spent five seasons with Atletico Madrid before moving to Man City, scoring 74 LaLiga goals in 175 games.

