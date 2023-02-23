Sergio Ramos Calls Time On His International Career After Spain Snub

Sergio Ramos has called it quits from international football as the Paris Saint Germain defender has decided to leave the Spanish national team. The decorated footballer appeared in 180 matches for La Roja lifting the World Cup in 2010 and also winning the European Championship on two occasions in 2010 and 2012 respectively.

Sergio Ramos announces retirement from international football

In a prolonged statement, the former Real Madrid player bid goodbye to international football as he will now be involved only in club matches. “The time has come. Time for me to say goodbye to the Spain national team. To La Roja,” he said in a lengthy post on social media.

“This morning, I received a call from the current head coach [Luis de la Fuente] who informed me that I am not and will not be part of his plans, regardless of how I perform or what I do in my career.

“With a heavy heart, it’s the end of a road that I hoped would stretch out further and which would end with a better taste in my mouth, on a par with all the success we achieved with La Roja. I honestly believe that this journey deserved to end at my own choosing or because my performances were not at a level worthy of our national team.

“Not due to a question of age or other reasons that, although I have not heard them directly, I have certainly felt. Because age in itself is not a virtue or a defect; it’s just a number that is not necessarily related to performance or ability. I admire and envy players like [Luka] Modric, [Lionel] Messi and Pepe. They are the essence of tradition, values, meritocracy and justice in football.

“Unfortunately, it won’t be like that for me because football isn’t always fair and football is never just football.

“This is something I have to accept, albeit with this sadness I share with you but also with my head held high, and thankful for all these years and for your support. I come away with unforgettable memories, all the titles we’ve fought for and celebrated together and the tremendous pride I feel as the most capped Spanish international of all time.

“This badge, this shirt and these fans, all of you, have made me happy. I’ll continue to support my country with the passion of someone lucky enough to proudly represent it 180 times. My heartfelt thanks to all of you who believed in me!”