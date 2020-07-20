Sergio Ramos Ends LaLiga Season With 11 Goals, Most By Any Defender In The 21st Century

Real Madrid finished off their LaLiga campaign with a draw against Leganes, with both sides scoring twice past each other. Karim Benzema emerged as the team’s top scorer, followed by captain Sergio Ramos, who scored a record 11 LaLiga goals for Real Madrid. With his scintillating LaLiga campaign, Ramos has registered a sensational record to his name.

LaLiga winners: Sergio Ramos becomes highest-scoring defender in a season in 21st century

👋 Aquí termina nuestra Liga. / And so our @LaLiga campaign ends.

👊 Pero queda mucha temporada. / But the season goes on.#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/nTtm1yjfl2 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 19, 2020

Ramos’ 11 goals in LaLiga this season makes him the highest-scoring defender in the 21st century in a single season. No defender has scored more than the 2010 World Cup winner across Europe in a single season, stepping up for his team in the absence of Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio, both of whom struggled with major injuries throughout the season. With the opener against Leganes, Ramos also achieved the 100-goal milestone. 97 of these goals came up for Los Blancos, while he netted thrice across all competitions during his stint with Sevilla.

Sergio Ramos bags most goals for a defender in LaLiga history

Besides, Ramos has also scored the most goals as a defender in the history of LaLiga. The four-time Champions League winner overtook Ronald Koeman’s 67 goal tally to make history in the Spanish competition. Besides his splendid stats at the club level, the centre-back has also netted 21 times for the Spanish national team.

Sergio Ramos-led Real Madrid finish LaLiga with a draw

Ramos scored the opener in his side’s final LaLiga fixture at Butarque, heading it past Ivan Cueller from an Isco set-piece. However, Bryn Gil equalised just before the end of the first half with a hope to save his side from relegation from the top tier of Spanish football. But, Marco Asensio doubled the lead for Zidane, within seven minutes into the second half after a sublime through ball from Isco.

In the 78th minute, Roger Assale equalised for Leganes to bag a point from the game. Los Blancos finished their LaLiga campaign with no defeats at home while losing just three games throughout the season. Real Madrid now focus on the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 against Manchester City. Interestingly, Ramos will not be available for the clash due to a red card in the first tie.

