Sergio Ramos In Tears During Real Madrid Farewell, Vows To Come Back Soon

It is the end of an era at Real Madrid as Sergio Ramos bids adieu to the club after spending the last 16 years at the club. Ramos will look at a new endeavour after his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expired with no agreement on an extension reached. The 35-year-old who had planned to retire at the club was visibly emotional and broke down during his farewell speech.

Sergio Ramos was reduced to tears while speaking to the press in what was his farewell speech after Real Madrid announced his departure from the club. The Los Blancos captain's contract expires in the summer and both parties worked tirelessly on an extension, but no agreement was reached. The 35-year-old arrived at the Valdebebas to give his farewell speech and said that he would have loved to do it in front of a packed Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Sergio Ramos in tears during his Real Madrid farewell: “I’ll come back here one day, I’m sure. I want to say a huge thanks to Real Madrid, I will always carry you in my heart”. ⚪️🇪🇸 #Ramos #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/ERWZnTmVa6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2021

Ramos who broke down to tears said, “I’ll come back here one day, I’m sure. I want to say a huge thanks to Real Madrid, I will always carry you in my heart”. The Spaniard also posed with all the honours he had won in his career at Real Madrid, including the multiple LaLiga and Champions League titles. Ramos also thanked Florentino Perez and all the coaches and players he played with at Real Madrid and vowed to come back to the club one day. The departing Real Madrid skipper said that it was one of the most difficult moments of his life and said that a great stage was coming to an end.

Ramos: It’s one of the most difficult moments of my life. The time has come to say goodbye to Real Madrid. I came from my father's hand (crying) from my brother, I was a child. Today I have a wonderful family. I want to thank you. — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) June 17, 2021

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez also lavished praise on Ramos and said that he was proud of what the Spaniard ad achieved at the club. Perez said that Ramos had earned the respect and admiration of everyone and the ones at Real Madrid will always remember his contribution. The Real Madrid president said, "Thank you for everything you have given to this club, defending the shirt and always fighting to the end". He later presented the 35-year-old with the gold and diamonds insignia of Real Madrid, the club's highest honour.

See you later Capi @SergioRamos ❤️👋 pic.twitter.com/hqAPi2NbTF — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) June 17, 2021

Sergio Ramos Real Madrid career

Sergio Ramos joined Real Madrid as a 19-year-old for €27 million, a record for a Spanish defender. Starting his career as a right-back, Ramos later became an elite centre-back forming elite partnerships with Pepe and Raphael Varane during his career. He lifted 22 honours at Real Madrid, including four Champions League titles, five LaLiga wins and two Copa Del Rey honours. Ramos played in 671 games for Los Blancos, making him fourth highest appearance maker in club history. He has scored 101 goals in his Real Madrid career, making him one of the highest-scoring defenders in football.

Sergio Ramos transfer: Why did Ramos leave Real Madrid?

Sergio Ramos and Florentino Perez had a standoff during their negotiations which ultimately pushed the Real Madrid captain towards the exit door. The 35-year-old wanted two more years, with a further two as a coach on his contract but Perez couldn't promise that which led to a downward spiral in their relationship. Ramos felt like he has not been treated how he deserved after his service to the club all these years. Perez also tried to impose a salary cut on the squad which Ramos refused which led to the last chords binding them were broken. The 35-year-old is likely to have a lot of suitors for him, with the likes of Chelsea, Man United, Man City, PSG and Juventus all interested in signing the former Real Madrid skipper.

(Image Courtesy: Real Madrid TV via Fabrizio Romano Twitter)