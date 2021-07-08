Sergio Ramos Joins Paris Saint-Germain On 2-year Contract, Vows 'to Fight With Everything'

Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos officially joined Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on July 8, with both the player and the Ligue 1 club confirming the news. Ramos' arrival at PSG comes after him having spent 16 years at Real Madrid before the decision was made to not renew his contract and to allow him move on.

El mejor lugar para seguir soñando, el mejor club para seguir ganando. Vamos a luchar con todo y por todo. Allez @PSG_espanol!#IciCestParis #WeAreParis pic.twitter.com/8ZcPCBuyMs — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 8, 2021

Sergio Ramos joined the Parisian club on a free transfer and has signed a contract with PSG till 2023. Taking to Twitter to provide an update, Sergio Ramos said "The best place to keep on dreaming, the best club to keep on winning. We’re going to fight with everything we have for everything. Allez PSG"

The best place to keep on dreaming, the best club to keep on winning. We’re going to fight with everything we have for everything. Allez @PSG_English!#IciCestParis #WeAreParis — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 8, 2021

PSG also confirmed the signing on their Twitter account and said, "PSG is delighted to announce the arrival of Sergio Ramos! The Spanish central defender signed a two-year contract that runs till June 30, 2023."

✍️🆕 #WelcomeSergio @PSG_English is delighted to announce the arrival of @SergioRamos!



The Spanish central defender has signed a two-year contract that runs until 30 June 2023.



❤️💙 #WeAreParis https://t.co/qq31qmzDyt — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 8, 2021

Ramos' legacy at Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos spent a total of 16 years at Real Madrid after joining the club from Sevilla back in 2005 and went on to establish himself as one of the top defenders in the world while winning a number of trophies. He was considered a leader both on and off the pitch by players and fans alike.

The former Real Madrid captain led his club to 22 major trophies during his spell at the Bernabeu, which included five La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League trophies, four Club World Cups, two Copa del Rey titles, and four Spanish Super Cups, making him one of the most decorated Madristas of all time.

Other than his stellar rockhard defensive performances, Ramos was also known for his lethal goalscorer as he racked up 101 goals for the Spanish giants in 671 games across all competitions. Ramos' most famous goal in the white jersey will be the one scored in the final of the 2013-14 Champions League when he netted the ball from a corner in 93rd minute to equalise and send the match into extra time following which Madrid ran riot and won 4-1 to lift the La Decima, their tenth Champions League title, after 12 years.

Ramos' legendary legacy was not just exclusive to Real Madrid but extended to the Spanish national side as well where he racked up some major trophies while playing a crucial role in the squad. Ramos helped Spain lift two European Championships and a FIFA World Cup consecutively.

PSG on a signing spree

PSG will now hope that Ramos can replicate a part of this legacy in Paris as their quest to win their first and elusive Champions League title is now strengthened with his signing.

PSG has also confirmed the signing of Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan on July 6 and Gini Wijnaldum from Liverpool, as a free agent, on June 10. They are also expected to confirm the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma in the coming weeks again as a free agent after his contract expired on June 30.

PSG, who finished second last season in the Ligue 1, start their hunt for the Ligue 1 against newly-promoted and Ligue 2 champions Troyes on August 9.

(Image Credits: PSG Twitter)