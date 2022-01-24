Sergio Ramos Reveals Life At PSG Was 'hard At The Beginning' After His First Goal For Club

On July 8, just after the opening of the summer transfer window, Paris Saint-Germain announced the signing of Spanish legend Sergio Ramos. It came a few days after Real Madrid announced that he would not be staying with them. Since joining PSG, he had not played any football for them in four months owing to injuries.

However, Ramos eventually overcame them and got back into action. On Sunday, he made his home debut for PSG in their 4-0 win against Reims at the Parc des Princes and he also managed to get his name on the scoresheet. After the game, he spoke about the issues he had been facing and the difficult beginning he faced but said that he is ready to move on from that.

"I'm very happy for this victory and for my first goal with this team," Sergio Ramos told Amazon Prime at full-time. "I'm happy to have played 90 minutes. I like to have the support of the public. It's my first goal with PSG and I hope there will be many more. It's important to build up habits and routine. I've been back with the group for three weeks and I'm getting into the rhythm. I'm very happy because I've been away from the pitch for a long time, which is my home. I feel very happy. Regarding the city of Paris, I feel better today because I had spent a lot of time in Madrid before. It was hard at the beginning but now I feel a little better."

PSG vs Reims: Ramos scores on home debut

PSG scored their first goal late in the first half when Marco Verratti floated into the box at the far post and after Mauro Icardi's initial shot was saved, the Italian midfielder was on hand to pounce and fire home. In the second half, around the 62nd minute, Reims failed to clear their lines from successive corners and Ramos made them pay. Danilo Pereira's near-post header was blocked as was Ramos' first prodded effort. However, the ball trickled back into the path of Ramos, who smashed his strike into the back of the net to double PSG's lead.

Five minutes later, Reims allowed PSG to take a short corner, which helped Lionel Messi pick out Verrati inside the box. The Italian raced into the area and aimed for goal, but a crucial deflection off a Reims defender helped his effort find the back of the net. And eight minutes after that, Kylian Mbappe raced past two defenders before playing in Danilo Pereira, who timed his run to perfection. His strike took a huge deflection on its way to goal leaving the keeper helpless and sealing the three points for PSG.