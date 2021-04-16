Sergio Ramos Set To Leave Real Madrid For 'Better Options' On Free Transfer This Summer

Five-time LaLiga champion Sergio Ramos 'has said goodbye' to Real Madrid ahead of a now inevitable free transfer this summer, according to reports in Spain. The 35-year-old centre-back has just over two months left on his current deal and is reportedly not keen on signing an extension with Los Blancos. Ramos is tipped to leave the Spanish capital this summer in search of pastures new after refusing to sign a contract extension earlier this year.

Sergio Ramos contract issue with Real Madrid: Did Ramos reject a new deal?

In February, reports from ABC claimed that Real Madrid had set a March deadline to confirm the Sergio Ramos contract. The contract was reportedly a two-year extension and included a 10% pay cut due to the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic. The offer, however, seemed to have left the Real Madrid captain 'bemused' and as a result, a new Sergio Ramos contract with Los Blancos is out of question.

El Chiringuito's Josep Pedrerol now claims that things went south after Ramos sat down with Madrid chief Florentino Perez following their win over Atalanta in the UCL last month. Ramos reportedly told Perez about the Sergio Ramos transfer news that he 'wasn't interested' in the terms of the new deal, and was subsequently told that if he didn't sign, Real Madrid would have to plan ahead without him for the 2021/22 campaign. In response, it is claimed that Ramos then told Perez to go ahead.

Sergio Ramos transfer news: Top clubs keen on signing Real Madrid legend

Ramos, who has been with Real Madrid since 2005, has made almost 700 appearances for the LaLiga giants and lifted four Champions Leagues as well. Despite his age, Ramos is still the subject of interest from many top clubs across Europe. It is believed that Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a move for the veteran centre-back. PSG believe that Ramos would be an ideal candidate to replace Thiago Silva, who left for Chelsea in the summer.

Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool are also closely monitoring Ramos' situation at Real Madrid, with Serie A outfit Juventus as well. Ramos will have the chance to get his hands on a fifth Champions League as well after Real Madrid advanced past Liverpool to make the semi-finals, where they will face Chelsea. Ramos was unable to feature against Jurgen Klopp's Reds due to injury but is expected to return in time for the semi-final first leg in two weeks.

