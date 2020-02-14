Serie A Matchday 24 Fixtures, Preview, Standings: Inter Milan Look To Consolidate Top Spot

Matchday 24 of the Serie A competition will see Italian giants AC Milan and Inter Milan take on the likes of Torino and Lazio respectively. Meanwhile, Roma will play Atlanta and Cagliari will play Napoli. Here is a preview for Matchday 24 of the Serie A along with important squad updates and news.

Also Read | Marcelo Bielsa likes to get naked and lie down on a table for 30 minutes after a loss

Serie A standings after Matchday 23

Also Read | Watch Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's journey in EPIC compilation video

Serie A fixtures

Atalanta vs AS Roma

Fourth-placed Atlanta are ahead of Roma in the Serie A standings by just two points. They will hope to maintain that lead as they gear up for a tough outing against Paulo Fonseca's Roma on Sunday at the Gewiss Stadium.

Cagliari vs Napoli

Napoli will play this season's surprise package Cagliari on Sunday at the Sardegna Arena. Napoli are fresh off a morale-boosting win against Inter Milan in their Coppa Italia outing from the middle of the week. Gennaro Gattuso will back his boys to come through against Cagliari on Sunday in order to make strides in the Serie A standings.

Also Read | Tired of Barcelona and Real Madrid winning everything: Bilbao's Aduriz has his say

SS Lazio vs Inter Milan

🎙️ | COACH CONTE



"We need to take lessons from games like this one in order to grow" 🗣️



Antonio #Conte's thoughts after #InterNapoli 👇#CoppaItalia #FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵https://t.co/WcVqv92yZ0 — Inter (@Inter_en) February 12, 2020

Inter Milan have lost just one of their last seven Serie A fixtures against SS Lazio (W5, D1). Inter will be highly dependent on former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku who has scored the most away goals in Europe's top 5 leagues. Ciro Immobile has failed to score in the last two Serie A games. He will hope to get back on the scoresheet during Sunday's crucial tie against Inter.

Also Read | Unai Emery states that PSG would've beaten Barcelona if VAR was active

AC Milan vs Torino

AC Milan were unfortunate in their last competitive encounter in Italy as they played out a 1-1 draw against Juventus in the Coppa Italia. They will play Torino on Matchday 24 in the Serie A this weekend and will hope to bag all three points against some tough opponents. Stefano Pioli will hope star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic can lead from the front and bag a few goals at the San Siro.

Also Read | Liverpool transfer rumours: Jurgen Klopp to reunite with Barcelona flop Philippe