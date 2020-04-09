The Debate
Serie A Player Shares Scary Experience After Beating Coronavirus, Says He Was Terrified

Football News

Serie A: Argentina defender German Pezzella, who plays for Fiorentina, shares his personal experience after recovering from coronavirus this week.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Serie A

Serie A was suspended until further notice last month due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the continent. Italy, Spain, Germany and the UK are among the worst-affected countries in the region while Turkey, Belgium and Switzerland have also registered a spike in positive coronavirus cases. Serie A defender German Pezzella, who tested positive for coronavirus last month, shared his experience from battling the disease.

Coronavirus Italy

Serie A: Fiorentina players German Pezzella, Patrick Cutrone and Dusan Vlahovic make speedy recovery

Serie A: German Pezzella shares scary experience after suffering coronavirus, says he was terrified

In an interview with Ole, Argentina-born defender German Pezzella gave some insight into his fight against coronavirus and how hard the last month has been for him. Pezzella was quoted as saying "I was sh***ing myself thinking: 'Will I wake up not being able to breathe tomorrow, will it be difficult or not? It's not easy: I've been shut indoors for practically a month. I went through my obligatory quarantine of not being in contact with anyone. Now the only thing I can do is go to the supermarket, but thanks to God we're lucky enough to get food sent to our house. I avoid going out because there are queues of people, you [have to] wait outside."

Coronavirus Italy

Serie A: Fiorentina offer update of German Pezzella, Patrick Cutrone

First Published:
COMMENT
