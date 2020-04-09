Serie A Player Shares Scary Experience After Beating Coronavirus, Says He Was Terrified

Serie A was suspended until further notice last month due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the continent. Italy, Spain, Germany and the UK are among the worst-affected countries in the region while Turkey, Belgium and Switzerland have also registered a spike in positive coronavirus cases. Serie A defender German Pezzella, who tested positive for coronavirus last month, shared his experience from battling the disease.

Serie A: Fiorentina players German Pezzella, Patrick Cutrone and Dusan Vlahovic make speedy recovery

Fiorentina have announced that Patrick Cutrone, German Pezzella and Dusan Vlahovic have all recovered from coronavirus 💜 pic.twitter.com/METsxhxsFu — Goal (@goal) April 5, 2020

Serie A: German Pezzella shares scary experience after suffering coronavirus, says he was terrified

In an interview with Ole, Argentina-born defender German Pezzella gave some insight into his fight against coronavirus and how hard the last month has been for him. Pezzella was quoted as saying "I was sh***ing myself thinking: 'Will I wake up not being able to breathe tomorrow, will it be difficult or not? It's not easy: I've been shut indoors for practically a month. I went through my obligatory quarantine of not being in contact with anyone. Now the only thing I can do is go to the supermarket, but thanks to God we're lucky enough to get food sent to our house. I avoid going out because there are queues of people, you [have to] wait outside."

Serie A: Fiorentina offer update of German Pezzella, Patrick Cutrone

ACF Fiorentina announces that footballers Patrick Cutrone and German Pezzella and physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli also underwent tests, as they were showing some symptoms. All 3 resulted positive and are in good health at their homes in Florence. pic.twitter.com/V1Ru70irMK — ACF Fiorentina English 🧢 (@ACFFiorentinaEN) March 14, 2020

