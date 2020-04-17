Serie A Stars To Go Back To Training In 'phase Two' Of Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

The number of coronavirus deaths in Italy have reduced over the last couple of weeks. However, the Italian government is proceeding with caution as they extended the coronavirus lockdown until May 3, 2020. Italian Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said he is hopeful to see Serie A return next month due to the reduction in coronavirus deaths in Italy.

Serie A return

First Italian competitive football match could be Coppa Italia semi-finals on May 27

Reports are spreading that the first football played in Italy after the coronavirus lockdown will be the Coppa Italia semi-finals on May 27th and 28th, with Serie A following a few days later.

Serie A return

Italian Sports Minister hopes to see Serie A players resume training on May 4

In a recent interview with Football Italia, Italian Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said he is hopeful to see Serie A teams return to training on May 4. The government official was quoted as saying “'The next few weeks will be fundamental to understand the evolution of the healthcare situation and how, if and when we can get back to playing sport at all level. We hope to confirm the May 4 date for a return to training as soon as possible. I hope we can keep to that date, even if it is only for training behind closed doors. At this moment, our only concern must be the health and safety of the general population.”

The Italian Sports minister further added ”If this season does not come to a natural conclusion, the next will be ruined as well, because the matter would end up in the courts and tribunals. I hope the pitch decides who wins, who loses, who goes to Heaven and who into Hell.”

Italian football federation (FIGC) draws up medical guidelines ahead of possible Serie A return

Breaking: Italy’s football federation (FIGC) has begun to draw up medical guidelines for a possible restart of Serie A, which has been suspended since March 9 because of the coronavirus outbreak.



They are prepared to continue until September or October if necessary. — indykaila News (@indykaila) April 9, 2020

