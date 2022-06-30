Serie A: What Is Scudetto Tiebreaker? How Will A Title Be Decided When Teams Finish Level?

The Italian soccer federation announced a significant rule change, that will determine the winner of the top-tier Italian league, Serie A, in case the top two teams finish the season with equal points. The tournament announced its decision to change the way they award the Scudetto. AC Milan clinched the Serie A 2021-22 title with 86 points, while Inter Milan finished second in the points table with 84 points.

What is Scudetto tiebreaker?

Meanwhile, starting with the next season, a playoff match between the two top teams tied on points will be played to determine the winner. Previously, a head-to-head record was used as the first tiebreaker to choose the winner in such situations, which was almost witnessed in the last season. This is the change that Serie A is set to implement in the 2022-23 season, in case the situation arrives.

AC Milan won the Serie A 2021-22 title after win over Sassuolo

During the 2021-22 season, AC Milan clinched the scudetto on the final day of the tournament with a win over Sassuolo and finished two points ahead of defending champions Inter Milan. If the match would have ended in a draw, the head-to-head record of Milan over Inter would have still handed them the title. As reported by The Associated Press, the Italian soccer federation revealed that the decision has been approved by the Serie A teams as well.

Under the new Scudetto tiebreaker rule, extra time won’t be awarded in a title-deciding playoff match. In case a game is drawn, the game will straightly go to the penalties. At the same time, head-to-head will still be in use as the tiebreaker for teams with equal points, elsewhere in the table.

Premier League also uses goal difference to chose the title winners

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time a Serie A winner will be decided in a playoff, as before the 2005-2006 season, the team with equal points played playoff games to become the champion. Many big football leagues around the globe, including the Premier League, also uses goal difference as the criteria to chose the winner. The last and only time a Serie A winner was chosen by playoff was in 1964, when Bologna defeated Inter 2-0 and won the last of their seven Series A title.

(Image: @seriea/Instagram)