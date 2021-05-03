Sevilla Vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction, Team News, Live Stream And LaLiga Preview

Sevilla will be looking to make it six LaLiga victories in a row when they continue their 2020-21 campaign at home to Athletic Bilbao on Monday, May 3. The LaLiga matchday 34 clash between the two sides at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium is scheduled to commence at 9:00 PM local time (Tuesday, May 4 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao team news, live stream details and our prediction for the contest.

Sevilla vs Atletic Bilbao: LaLiga matchday 34 game preview

Sevilla are still the outsiders in the title race, but there is no question that Julen Lopetegui's side are in the hunt approaching the final straight. Sevilla are currently fourth in the LaLiga standings, sitting just six points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who have played one more game. Lopetegui's men have won seven of their last eight in the league and each of their last five, including a 2-1 victory over Granada last time out, with Ivan Rakitic and Lucas Ocampos on the scoresheet.

On the other hand, Athletic Bilbao will enter Monday's contest off the back of a 2-2 draw with struggling Real Valladolid on Wednesday evening. Marcelinho's side are currently 10th in the LaLiga standings, with 42 points from 33 games. Athletic are only three points behind eighth-placed Granada, and they will be desperate to finish the season strongly, having lost two Copa del Rey finals last month to Real Sociedad and Barcelona respectively.

Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao team news, injuries and suspensions

For Sevilla, goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik remains a doubt. Youssef En-Nesyri is expected to lead the line in attack for the hosts.

For the visitors, Peru Nolaskoain, Iker Muniain, Yuri Berchiche and Ander Capa are ruled out due to injury.

Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao prediction

Based on the recent form of both teams, Sevilla are clear favourites to come away with the three points in this fixture. Our prediction is a 3-1 win for the hosts.

LaLiga live stream: Where to watch Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao?

There will be no live telecast of the game in India. However, the Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao live stream will be available on the official LaLiga page on Facebook (Tuesday, May 4 at 12:30 AM IST). Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

In the US, this fixture can be watched live on BeIN Sports USA.

