Sevilla Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga In India, US And UK?

After a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Almeria in their previous game, Sevilla are all set to host Barcelona in their next La Liga match on Saturday night. On the other hand, the Catalan giants will head into this clash on the back of a dominating 4-0 win over Real Valladolid. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash featuring two of the top teams in Spain's top flight, here is a look at how to watch La Liga live in India, the UK and the US, and the Sevilla vs Barcelona live streaming details.

What time will Sevilla vs Barcelona begin?

The Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga match will begin live at 12.30 a.m. IST on Sunday, September 4.

How to watch La Liga live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch La Liga 2022/23 season matches live in India can tune in to the Viacom 18 Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The Sevilla vs Barcelona match will be telecasted live on Sports 18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clash on the social media handles of both teams and La Liga.

Sevilla vs Barcelona live streaming details

As for the Sevilla vs Barcelona live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot app or website.

Where to watch La Liga live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch La Liga 2022/23 season matches live can tune in to La Liga TV. Meanwhile, the live stream will be available via the Premier Sports Player. The match will begin live at 8 p.m. BST on Saturday, September 3.

How to watch La Liga live in US?

US fans wanting to watch the Sevilla vs Barcelona match live can tune in to ABC and ESPN Deportes. As for the live stream of the clash, fans can access it via fuboTV. The match will begin live at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 3.

Sevilla vs Barcelona team news

Sevilla predicted starting line-up: Bono; Navas, Nianzou, Fernando, Telles; Jordán, Gudelj, Torres; Lamela, Mir, Gómez

Barcelona predicted starting line-up: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Eric, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembélé