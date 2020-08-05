SHA Vs WOL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Europa League Live

Shakhtar Donetsk will square off against Wolfsburg in the Europa League after a thrilling 2-1 encounter in the first-leg with an aim to seal a spot in the final eight of the competition. The Europa League contest will be played on Wednesday, August 5. Here is a look at our SHA vs WOL Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview and SHA vs WOL Dream11 team news.

SHA vs WOL live: SHA vs WOL Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Rehional'nyy Sportyvnyy Kompleks Olimpiys'kyy

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Time: 10.25 pm IST

SHA vs WOL live: SHA vs WOL Dream11 prediction and preview

В среду, спустя почти 5 месяцев, «Шахтер» встретится с «Вольфсбургом» в ответном матче 1/8 финала @EuropaLeague!



Вспоминаем, какой была первая игра команд в Германии: https://t.co/6J3nABzPO6.#UEL #ШахтерВольфсбург pic.twitter.com/PjRf4dr5Ih — ⚒FC SHAKHTAR DONETSK (@FCShakhtar) August 4, 2020

Shakhtar Donetsk host Wolfsburg after bagging a first-leg victory. Junior Moraes and Marcos Antonio scored once each for Shakhtar while John Brooks scored the only goal for Wolfsburg in the previous encounter between the two sides. Shakhtar also finished as the leaders in the Ukrainian Premier League, with a massive 23-point lead over second-placed Dynamo Kyiv. On the other hand, Wolfsburg finished seventh in the Bundesliga this season, bagging 49 points in all.

SHA vs WOL Dream11 prediction: SHA vs WOL Dream11 team (Predicted XI)

Shakhtar Donetsk : Anatolii Trubin, Domilson Dodo, Sergiy Kryvtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Marquinhos Cipriano, Marcos Antonio, Taras Stepanenko, Alan Patrick, Marlos, Junior Moraes, Taison

: Anatolii Trubin, Domilson Dodo, Sergiy Kryvtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Marquinhos Cipriano, Marcos Antonio, Taras Stepanenko, Alan Patrick, Marlos, Junior Moraes, Taison Wolfsburg: Koen Casteels, Marcel Tisserand, Robin Knoche, John Brooks, Yannick Gerhardt, Josuha Guilavogui, Maximilian Arnold, Xaver Schlager, Daniel Ginczek, Wout Weghorst, Josip Brekalo

SHA vs WOL Dream11 prediction: SHA vs WOL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Koen Casteels

Defenders: Domilson Dodo, Sergiy Kryvtsov, Marcel Tisserand, John Brooks

Midfielders: Marcos Antonio, Alan Patrick, Josuha Guilavogui

Forwards: Junior Moraes (vc), Wout Weghorst (c), Daniel Ginczek

SHA vs WOL live: SHA vs WOL Dream11 prediction and top picks

Shakhtar Donetsk : Junior Moraes, Marcos Antonio

: Junior Moraes, Marcos Antonio Wolfsburg: Wout Weghorst, Daniel Ginczek

SHA vs WOL live: SHA vs WOL Dream11 match prediction

Shakhtar Donetsk are the favourites in this game.

Note: The SHA vs WOL Dream11 match prediction is based on our own analysis. The SHA vs WOL Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Shakhtar Twitter