Sheikh Mansour Vs Roman Abramovich Net Worth: Who Is Richer, Man City Or Chelsea Owner?

Premier League Champions Manchester City will take on fellow rivals Chelsea in what promises to be an exciting Champions League Final on Saturday. Both Chelsea and Manchester City have established themselves as giants in English and world football, having taken the world by storm with their significant financial backing following their respective takeovers. Here's a look at the Sheikh Mansour vs Roman Abramovich net worth, the Man City owner net worth, the Chelsea owner net worth ahead of the Man City vs Chelsea Final.

Sheikh Mansour vs Roman Abramovich net worth: Which is the richer club out of Manchester City and Chelsea?

Sheikh Mansour Man City owner net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Sheikh Mansour's net worth is estimated to be a whopping $30 billion. Mansour is a United Arab Emirates politician and businessman. The Man City owner is the deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and is also the minister of presidential affairs and he is a member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi. Mansour also sits on the Supreme Petroleum Council and the boards of numerous investment companies including the International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) and the Abu Dhabi Investment Council. He also owns the Abu Dhabi United Group, which acquired Manchester City football club from former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Since his investment, Manchester City have dominated the Premier League, winning five Premier League titles and a host of other domestic honours. Man City meanwhile are now worth a whopping $4billion according to Forbes, making them the sixth richest football club in the world.

Manchester City or Chelsea? Pick your 2021 #UCL winners! 🏆🥇#UCLfinal — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 28, 2021

Roman Abramovich Chelsea owner net worth

Meanwhile, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Roman Abramovich's net worth to be around $18million. The Russian oligarch is a widely-known figure in Israel and Russia for his involvement in politics and business. He owns stakes in steel giant Evraz, Norilsk Nickel and Chelsea. The Chelsea owner owns the world's second-largest yacht, 533-foot Eclipse, bought for nearly $400 million in 2010, while he transferred more than $90 million worth of property in New York to ex-wife Dasha Zhukov's name. Since Abramovich bought Chelsea for $175 million in 2003, the Blues have won five Premier League titles and one Champions League in 2012 under his ownership. Chelsea meanwhile are worth $3.2 billion as per Forbes, making them the seventh richest club in world football.

DISCLAIMER: The net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the aforementioned figures.

(Image Courtesy: Man City, Chelsea Twitter)