Sir Alex Ferguson Highlights Big Change That Intensified Manchester United-Arsenal Rivalry

Manchester United’s former boss Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed an interesting detail about the Manchester United vs Arsenal rivalry while speaking in a segment of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger’s biopic — Arsene Wenger: Invincible. The 79-year-old legendary manager revealed that the signing of Thierry Henry in 1999 changed the rivalry between both teams and took it to the next level. Henry burst into the Premier League scene in 1999, after joining Arsenal following a move from Ligue 1 team Juventus.

Meanwhile, Ferguson spoke about the transition of henry from a winger to a striker in Arsenal, which further added to the rivalry between both teams. Explaining the same on Wenger’s biopic, Ferguson said, “It became toxic for a while. The big change that made Arsenal was reinventing [Thierry] Henry. And the goals he scored, he was fantastic. You're always looking in the rear-view mirror to see who's coming up behind you, and when you see someone you accelerate.” He further admitted that the Gunners caught up fast and the team was good enough to go above Manchester United in the table.

Sir Alex Ferguson praises Arsene Wenger for his achievements

Meanwhile, Ferguson — a 13 times league winner — also spoke about his former rival Arsene Wenger and hailed praises on him for all of his triumphs during the Invincible season. In praise of Wenger Ferguson said that even if he was 13 league titles to his name, he was never undefeated in a season. Speaking further about Wegner, Ferguson said achievements stand above everything else and all of it was of Arsene’s. Arsene Wenger served as the manager of Arsenal from 1996 to 2018 and exited the club as their longest-serving manager.

Thierry Henry won two Premier League titles with Arsenal

Henry was brought into Arsenal for a then club-record transfer fee of £11 million. He was initially brought into the side as a left-winger, however, was shifted to the central role under the mentorship of Arsene Wenger. Wenger’s decision certainly paid off as Henry went on to become Arsenal's top goalscorer with a total of 228 goals in 376 matches. He was one of the X-factors of Wegner’s side that won the Premier League title twice in 2001-02 and 2003-04. The now 44-year-old former footballer also won Premier League Golden Boot four times with Arsenal.

(Image: AP)