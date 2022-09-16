Cristiano Ronaldo opened his goal tally for Manchester United in the 2022 season by scoring a penalty in the 39th minute of the UEFA Europa League 2022 match against Sheriff on Thursday night. This was the first-ever goal for Ronaldo in the Europa League, and also his 144th goal overall in UEFA’s club competitions. Earlier in the game being played at the Zimbru Stadium in Moldova, Jaden Sancho opened the scoresheet by scoring in the 17th minute.

First-ever Europa League goal for Ronaldo ⚽️✅#UEL pic.twitter.com/jghaleX7o3 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) September 15, 2022

While United claimed a 2-0 away win and gained their first points in the Europa League 2022, Ronaldo’s goal became the biggest talking point about the match. United were awarded a penalty in the 38th minute of the match after Dalot was tripped inside the box by Kpozo, while the former was running onto a direct pass. The referee awarded the penalty, as Ronaldo stepped up for the responsibility and shoot the ball down to the middle of the goal.

Goal number 144 in UEFA's club competitions 🤩



🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo 👏👏👏#UEL https://t.co/KmrtbXvMva pic.twitter.com/1UGt13TH6D — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) September 15, 2022

Moldavian fans join Cristiano Ronaldo in celebrations; Watch

The entire Zimbru Stadium erupted in chants of ‘Siu’ as Ronaldo, alongside the entire United lineup celebrated the goal in a jubilant fashion. Irrespective of the fact that Ronaldo scored the goal against their own club, the Moldavian fans shouted ‘Siu’ with Ronaldo, showing their love for the sensational player. A video going viral on social media shows the ecstatic celebrations at the Zimbru Stadium after Ronaldo scored his first goal of the season.

Saw Ronaldo do it in my Moldovan backyard. My life is complete now. pic.twitter.com/UhndGanzJ1 — Igor (@igorFCBayern) September 15, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his Europa League goal

The United vs Sheriff match was Ronaldo’s eighth appearance for Manchester United in the 2022 season. After the win, the Portuguese footballer took to his official social media handles to reveal his thoughts. “Happy to score and help the team win! 3 important points! Well done lads,” Ronaldo said. Meanwhile, speaking in the post-match press conference United manager Erik ten Hag also made notable comments about Ronaldo’s performance and leadership.

Happy to score and help the team win! 3 important points!

Well done lads 👏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/Gb7mTJcqqd — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 15, 2022

'When he gets fitter he will finish them': Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag

On being asked about the slow start by Ronaldo this season, Ten Hag cited the player’s absence from the pre-season tour and said he would have to work hard to get the right fitness. As per Manchester United, the coach said, "We could expect this when you miss pre-season so he has to work really hard and invest to get the right fitness then he will score more goals. You can see he is really close when he gets fitter he will finish them. I think [he is] totally committed to this project and totally committed to this team, totally involved".