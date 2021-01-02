SIV Vs DNL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Turkish Super Lig Game Preview

Sivasspor (SIV) will square off against Denizlispor (DNL) on Matchday 15 in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday, January 2, 2021. The game between Sivasspor and Denizlispor is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 PM local time (4:00 PM IST) at the Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium. Here's a look at our SIV vs DNL Dream11 prediction, SIV vs DNL Dream11 team and SIV vs DNL Dream11 top picks for the game.

SIV vs DNL Dream11 match prediction and preview

Sivasspor are currently 14th on the Super Lig table, with 17 points from their 14 games. Rıza Calımbay's men are still five points clear of the relegation zone. Sivasspor saw their four-game unbeaten streak end earlier this week on Monday when they were outclassed and lost 3-0 against Besiktas.

On the other hand, Denizlispor are in 19th place on the league standings, with 12 points from their 14 games. Robert Prosinecki's side had their two-game win streak end last weekend when they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Ankaragucu on Sunday. Denizlispor are currently three points away from safety and will look to possibly exit the relegation zone this weekend.

Both teams have lately shown that they can string together positive results and will be aware of the importance of this game. This game is likely to be a competitive affair and our SIV vs DNL match prediction is a 1-1 draw.

SIV vs DNL playing 11 (Predicted)

Predicted starting line-up for Sivasspor - Mamadou Samassa, Ugur Ciftci, Marcelo Goiano, Aaron Appindangoye, Ibrahim Ozturk, Samed Oztoprak, Robin Yalcin, Faycal Fajr, Erdogan Yesilyurt, Max Gradel, Mustapha Yatabare.

Predicted starting line-up for Denizlispor - Ozer Ozdemir, Recep Niyaz, Radosław Murawski, Hugo Rodallega, Muris Mesanovic, M Ozkal, Tiago Lopes, M Sarikus, Hadi Sacko, M Yumlu, Muhammed Eren Kiryolcu.

SIV vs DNL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - M. Samassa

Defenders - R. Niyaz, U. Ciftci (VC), M. Goiano

Midfielders - R. Yalcin, F. Fajr, M. Mesanovic, T. Lopes, S.Oztoprak

Forwards - M. Yatabare (C), M.Yumlu

SIV vs DNL Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Sivasspor - M. Yatabare, U. Ciftci, M. Goiano

Top picks for Denizlispor - R. Niyaz, M. Mesanovic, T. Lopes

Note: The above SIV vs SNL Dream11 prediction, SIV vs DNL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. Our SIV vs DNL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Denizlispor Twitter, Sivasspor Instagram