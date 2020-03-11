SO Vs ORN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Russian Premier League Match Schedule

FC Sochi host Gazovik Orenburg in the Russian Premier League on March 11, 2020. Sochi are bottom in the league and will go up against a strong Gazovik Orenburg team on Wednesday night. The home team are in desperate need for points and will be the underdogs against an in-form Gazovik Orenburg side. Fans can play the SO vs ORN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SO vs ORN Dream11 prediction and SO vs ORN Dream11 squad details.
PFC Sochi beat FC Ural thanked to goals by Andrey Mostovoy and Kirill Zaika 💪🏻#RPL pic.twitter.com/Ehfg5Wvhu5— Russian Premier Liga (@premierliga_en) March 8, 2020
Nikolay Zabolotny, Soslan Dzhanaev, Adil Rami, Ivan Novoseltsev, Nikita Kalugin, Kirill Zaika, Miha Mevlja, Ivan Miladinovic, Pavel Shakuro, Dusan Lagator, Erik Vardanyan, Aleksey Pomerko, Nikita Koldunov, Ibrahim Tsallagov, Christian Noboa, Andrey Mostovoy, Elmir Nabiullin, Timofey Margasov, Anton Zabolotny, Nikita Burmistrov, Akmal Bakhtiyarov, Dmitriy Poloz, Alexander Karapetian, Aleksandr Kokorin
Andrey Klimovich, Aleksandr Dovbnya, Edi Gutliv, Andrey Malykh, Sergei Terekhov, Georgi Zotov, Vitali Shakhov,Ivan Lapshov, Saveli Kozlov, Mikhail Sivakov, Uros Radakovic, Timur Ayupov, Filip Rogic, Danijel Miskic, Ricardo Alves, Ziga Skoflek, Danil Lipovoy, Vladimir Moskvichev, Fedor Chernykh, Islambek Kuat, Vadim Afonin, Artem Kulishev, Kirill Kaplenko, Evgeni Bolotov, David Bidlovsky, Djordje Despotovic, Andrea Chukanov, Mamadou Sylla, Joel Fameyeh, Artem Galadzhan
Date - March 11, 2020
Kick-off time - 10:00 PM IST
Venue - Fisht Olympic Stadium
Goalkeeper: S Dzhanayev
Defenders: N Kalugin, I Miladinovic, S Terekhov, A Malykh
Midfielders: N Burmistrov, D Lagator, R Alves (VC), D Miskic
Forwards: D Poloz, D Despotovic (C)
Gazovik Orenburg will start as favourites to win against FC Sochi in their Russian Premier League clash on Wednesday.