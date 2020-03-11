SO Vs ORN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Russian Premier League Match Schedule

FC Sochi host Gazovik Orenburg in the Russian Premier League on March 11, 2020. Sochi are bottom in the league and will go up against a strong Gazovik Orenburg team on Wednesday night. The home team are in desperate need for points and will be the underdogs against an in-form Gazovik Orenburg side. Fans can play the SO vs ORN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SO vs ORN Dream11 prediction and SO vs ORN Dream11 squad details.

Also Read | Harry Kane back running with the ball, posts training video during recovery: Watch

FC Sochi beat FC Ural in the Russian Premier League

PFC Sochi beat FC Ural thanked to goals by Andrey Mostovoy and Kirill Zaika 💪🏻#RPL pic.twitter.com/Ehfg5Wvhu5 — Russian Premier Liga (@premierliga_en) March 8, 2020

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp told me Dortmund won the Bundesliga because I was in the team: Shinji

SO vs ORN Dream11 prediction

SO vs ORN Dream11 prediction - Sochi squad

Nikolay Zabolotny, Soslan Dzhanaev, Adil Rami, Ivan Novoseltsev, Nikita Kalugin, Kirill Zaika, Miha Mevlja, Ivan Miladinovic, Pavel Shakuro, Dusan Lagator, Erik Vardanyan, Aleksey Pomerko, Nikita Koldunov, Ibrahim Tsallagov, Christian Noboa, Andrey Mostovoy, Elmir Nabiullin, Timofey Margasov, Anton Zabolotny, Nikita Burmistrov, Akmal Bakhtiyarov, Dmitriy Poloz, Alexander Karapetian, Aleksandr Kokorin

SO vs ORN Dream11 prediction - Gazovik Orenburg squad

Andrey Klimovich, Aleksandr Dovbnya, Edi Gutliv, Andrey Malykh, Sergei Terekhov, Georgi Zotov, Vitali Shakhov,Ivan Lapshov, Saveli Kozlov, Mikhail Sivakov, Uros Radakovic, Timur Ayupov, Filip Rogic, Danijel Miskic, Ricardo Alves, Ziga Skoflek, Danil Lipovoy, Vladimir Moskvichev, Fedor Chernykh, Islambek Kuat, Vadim Afonin, Artem Kulishev, Kirill Kaplenko, Evgeni Bolotov, David Bidlovsky, Djordje Despotovic, Andrea Chukanov, Mamadou Sylla, Joel Fameyeh, Artem Galadzhan

Also Read | Paul Pogba putting in the hard yards ahead of return from injury for Manchester United

SO vs ORN Dream11 match schedule

Date - March 11, 2020

Kick-off time - 10:00 PM IST

Venue - Fisht Olympic Stadium

Also Read | ZEN vs UFA Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Russian Premier League live schedule

SO vs ORN Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: S Dzhanayev

Defenders: N Kalugin, I Miladinovic, S Terekhov, A Malykh

Midfielders: N Burmistrov, D Lagator, R Alves (VC), D Miskic

Forwards: D Poloz, D Despotovic (C)

SO vs ORN Dream11 prediction

Gazovik Orenburg will start as favourites to win against FC Sochi in their Russian Premier League clash on Wednesday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these SO vs ORN Dream11 suggestions are made on the basis of our own analysis. These SO vs ORN Dream11 selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Erling Haaland's father hints at Real Madrid move in the future with this comment