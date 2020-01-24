Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Is The Worst Permanent Man United Manager In 50 Years, Stats Reveal

Manchester United fans are furious at the management after their recent results in the Premier League. The disappointing 2-0 loss to Premier League side Burnley on the previous matchday has left fans fuming. Critics have highlighted an interesting stat that sheds light on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's disastrous outing since he was appointed as a permanent manager of Manchester United in the summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives Jurgen Klopp example to defend recent results

🗣 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "Jurgen [Klopp] spent four years building his team and they're doing well now.



"I've said so many times - it's not going to be a quick fix." pic.twitter.com/9XJDa0x90J — Goal (@goal) January 24, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer boasts the worst record as United manager in the last 50 years

Man Utd have now lost more Premier League games since Ole Gunnar Solskjær took permanent charge of the club than they have won.



At least Man City played their strongest team against them in the League Cup. 🤐 pic.twitter.com/4nsWPX5fn8 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 22, 2020

After the sacking of Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won his first eight matches (temporary) in charge. He went on to win 10 of his first 11 and 14 out of his first 19 matches in all competitions before being appointed permanently in March. However, since his permanent appointment as Manchester United coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer boasts of an alarming record of just 18 wins from 46 matches in all competitions. In fact, the Norwegian coach has lost more Premier League games than he's won this season. Since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United have seen a host of managers take up the role of permanent coaches such as David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho followed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. From all of the coaches, Jose Mourinho has the best record for Manchester United. He's won 83 of 144 games with a 57.6 per cent win ratio founded on a defence conceding just 0.84 goals per game.

Paul Ince takes a dig at Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

🗣 Paul Ince: “Too many people got sucked into the fact Solskjaer had such a good start when United won 14 out of 19 games that he was the man for the job.



“The crowd got sucked into it and so did the owners. You’re talking about a manager who took Cardiff down, went to Molde." pic.twitter.com/LIwmQxcWKM — Goal (@goal) January 24, 2020

