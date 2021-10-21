Solskjaer Full Of Praise For Ronaldo After Manchester United Make Unlikely Comeback

Manchester United pulled off an unlikely comeback against Atalanta after being down 2-0 at half time to win in their Champions League group stage match. In what could have been the final straw before United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked, Cristiano Ronaldo was on hand to score the winner and hand the Norwegian manager a lifeline. Solskjaer was full of praise for the Portuguese superstar who scored the winning goal in the 81st minute as United defeated Atalanta 3-1.

Speaking in a post-match interview with BT Sport, Ole said: "I was really, really pleased with how he led the line. As a centre forward we asked him to run the channels, drop-in, press more because we're at home, of course. We want to get the crowd behind us. Even he was down inside his own six-yard box towards the end defending, you could see him sprinting. He did everything a centre forward should be doing, leading the line and defending. If anyone wants to criticise him for his work rate or attitude, just watch this game. Watch how he runs around. And of course, the goal is just what he does better than most. The header is not on a par with his Roma one but he's still got a leap and timing like no one else."

Soskjaer praises United fans for backing team

Things were looking bleak for the Manchester United team when they went into the tunnel for halftime as they were trailing 2-0 courtesy of goals from Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral. However, the crowd did not turn on their players and instead they were cheering them on, making sure they stayed motivated. And in the second half, the United team did not disappoint as they came out all guns blazing. Marcus Rashford pulled a goal back in the 53rd minute to give the fans, even more, to cheer for.

In the 75th minute, skipper Harry Maguire was on hand to convert an easy header to level the proceedings for the night. And finally, in the 81st minute, Cristiano Ronaldo made sure that the fans' support did not go unpaid as he rose to head home the winner and send the United fans into euphoria as the team walked away with three points added to their Champions League group. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was very happy with the support from the crowd.

"It’s just belief, that’s what it comes down to, with the crowd and they sensed it in the second half with how the players came out. I said it before the game, if we go out there and give everything for the team, we will have the crowd behind our backs. They always do here. They always turn up, the singing end and the Red Army were unbelievable," said Ole.

(Image: @ManUtd/@premierleague/Twitter)