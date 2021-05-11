SOU Vs CRY Dream11: Southampton Vs Crystal Palace Prediction, Team, Top Fantasy Picks

Matchday 34 of the Premier League season sees Southampton take on Crystal Palace in their upcoming match on Tuesday, May 11. The English domestic league fixture will be played at the St Mary's stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 8.15 pm BST (12:45 AM IST on Wednesday, May 12). Let's have a look at the SOU vs CRY Dream11 team, top picks, and other match details of this encounter.

M A T C H D A Y



Let’s keep going 👊#CPFC | #SOUCRY pic.twitter.com/6kArr8FX3g — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 11, 2021

SOU vs CRY Match Preview

Southampton will head into the game following a string of poor performances which saw them remain winless in their last four outings. Starting the game after a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in their last match, the Saints will be eager to bounce back to winning ways. With their Premier League status secure for the upcoming season, Southampton have nothing to lose and will enter the field without any stress on their minds. It could bring the best out of the team as they look to take advantage of having played one less game than Brighton and Newcastle and look to move higher up by breaking in the top 15 of the league table on Tuesday.

Crystal Palace on the other hand will be brimming with confidence as they registered a comprehensive 2-0 win over Sheffield United in their last outing. Heading into the game as the 14th ranked team on the Premier League table, the Eagles have pocketed 11 wins from 34 games while playing out eight draws and losing 15 matches this season. With 41 points against their tally, Roy Hodgson's men will be aiming to collect as many points as possible with the Premier League nearing the business end of the season.

SOU vs CRY Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - W. Zaha or J. Ward-Prowse

Vice-Captain - S. Armstrong or E. Eze

SOU vs CRY Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – V. Guaita

Defenders – J. Bednarek, J. Ward, J. Vestergaard, PV. Aanholt

Midfielders –L. Milivojevic, J. Ward-Prowse, S. Armstrong, E. Eze

Strikers – C. Adams, W. Zaha

SOU vs CRY Dream11 Prediction

Crystal Palace start the match as favourites and are expected to walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace

Note: The above SOU vs CRY Dream11 prediction, SOU vs CRY Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SOU vs CRY Dream11 Team and SOU vs CRY Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.