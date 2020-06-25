Graeme Souness Gets ‘hammered’ For Paul Pogba Criticism But Claims He’s ‘still A Fan’

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has been one of the biggest critics of Paul Pogba ever since the French midfielder returned to Man United in 2016. However, despite being vocal in his criticism of Paul Pogba as a pundit, Graeme Souness has revealed that he remains a fan of the Frenchman and urged the 27-year-old star to live up to his full potential. Man United got their first win since the return of football at the expense of Sheffield United with Paul Pogba in the starting lineup and Graeme Souness praised the World Cup winner for his display on Wednesday.

🗣"I get a fair bit of criticism for criticising Paul Pogba, he's an exceptional talent, but my problem with him and these are my last words on it he doesn't work hard enough"



Graeme Souness on Paul Pogba pic.twitter.com/3N2CmscGaD — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 24, 2020

Graeme Souness on Paul Pogba after win over Blades

While speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports after Man United's 3-0 win against Sheffield United, Graeme Souness revealed that he is a big fan of Paul Pogba's 'talent and ability' but questions his work ethic on the pitch. "I get hammered for my criticism of Paul Pogba," said Souness, who then went on to explain that a midfielder's position requires 'hard work'. The three-time European champion then urged Paul Pogba to work on his ability rather than show off his 'tricks and cleverness' to others.

Paul Pogba has been injured for the majority of this season but returned to action from the bench against Tottenham Hotspur last week. Pogba earned a penalty for Man United against Spurs which ended up salvaging a point for the Red Devils when Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot. Pogba then started alongside Bruno Fernandes for the first time in Man United's midfield against Sheffield United as Anthony Martial's hat-trick secured a comfortable 3-0 win over the Blades.

Graeme Souness and Pogba row: Graeme Souness Pogba criticism

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has been constant in his criticism of Paul Pogba since the midfielder's big-money move from Juventus. The 67-year-old Souness appears to have a level of disdain for Paul Pogba, constantly questioning the midfielder's ability and commitment to the game. Apart from questioning his football, Souness has often slammed Pogba's off-the-pitch antics, citing his attitude as the 'biggest problem'.

The Graeme Souness and Pogba row reached new heights when the Frenchman was asked to respond to the five-time English champion. In April, Pogba was quoted saying, "I don't know who he is" when asked about the Liverpool legend's criticism. The Souness and Pogba rivalry continued when the Scotsman responded to Pogba's jibe, stating, "Let's put our medals on the table."

Image Credits - Premierleague.com / Paul Pogba Instagram