Image: AP/@thepharaohsofficial/Instagram
The South Korean football team is up against Mohamed Salah-less Egyptian national football team in an international friendly match on Tuesday, at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. The home side, led by Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min, head into the game after drawing their previous friendly game against Paraguay by 2-2. On the other hand, Egypt face South Korea after facing a 2-0 loss at the hands od Ethiopia in the Group stage match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification.
Meanwhile, the Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah might miss the match against South Korea due to a strain, as he also missed the team’s last AFCON Qualifiers match. For the home team, Son Heung-min will once again be the main man as Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Hwang Hee-chan is not in the squad for Tuesday’s match. Having said that, here’s how you can watch the live streaming of the international friendly game.
The live streaming of the South Korea vs Egypt, international friendly will be available on TV Chosun and Kuching Play in South Korea.
6월 친선 4연전의 마지막 경기! 함께 해주세요!🔥— 대한축구협회(KFA) (@theKFA) June 13, 2022
✔하나은행 초청 축구국가대표팀 친선경기
🇰🇷v🇪🇬#이집트 06.14(화) 20:00 🏟서울월드컵경기장
📺TV조선, 쿠팡플레이#대한민국 #축구 #국가대표팀 #친선경기 #그_시간이_왔다 pic.twitter.com/JTzUBAFT64
The game won’t be telecasted or streamed live in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and other South Asian Countries. However, football fans in India can get live updates of the match on the social media handles of both teams.
BeIN Sports will stream the match live in the Middle East and North African countries.
Fans in Africa can watch the match live on BeIN Sports.
The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm in South Korea, 4:30 pm IST and 1:00 pm in Egypt on Tuesday. Fans in US, can catch live action at 7:00 am.
South Korea predicted starting lineup: Cho; M Kim, Jeong, Y Kim, J Kim; I Hwang, Paik, Na; Son, U Hwang, Kwon
Egypt predicted starting lineup: Gabal; Gaber, Alaa, Hamdy, Ashraf; Ashour, Al-Sulaya, Magdy; Marmoush, Mohamed, Zizo
Speaking in the online pre-match press conference on Monday ahead of the match, the South Korean coach Paulo Bento said he couldn’t care less about who will play the game or not on the opposite side. As per media reports from South Korea, he said that he doesn’t look at teams just because of big names but use a collective approach about what they can do in every moment of the match. He further added that it is important to focus on themselves and try to do the best while respecting the opponent.