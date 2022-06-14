The South Korean football team is up against Mohamed Salah-less Egyptian national football team in an international friendly match on Tuesday, at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. The home side, led by Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min, head into the game after drawing their previous friendly game against Paraguay by 2-2. On the other hand, Egypt face South Korea after facing a 2-0 loss at the hands od Ethiopia in the Group stage match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah might miss the match against South Korea due to a strain, as he also missed the team’s last AFCON Qualifiers match. For the home team, Son Heung-min will once again be the main man as Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Hwang Hee-chan is not in the squad for Tuesday’s match. Having said that, here’s how you can watch the live streaming of the international friendly game.

How to watch South Korea vs Egypt Live Stream?

The live streaming of the South Korea vs Egypt, international friendly will be available on TV Chosun and Kuching Play in South Korea.

How to watch South Korea vs Egypt in India?

The game won’t be telecasted or streamed live in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and other South Asian Countries. However, football fans in India can get live updates of the match on the social media handles of both teams.

How to watch South Korea vs Egypt in UAE, Saudi Arabia and Middle East?

BeIN Sports will stream the match live in the Middle East and North African countries.

How to watch South Korea vs Egypt in Africa?

Fans in Africa can watch the match live on BeIN Sports.

When will South Korea vs Egypt international friendly start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm in South Korea, 4:30 pm IST and 1:00 pm in Egypt on Tuesday. Fans in US, can catch live action at 7:00 am.

South Korea vs Egypt: Predicted Starting Lineups

South Korea predicted starting lineup: Cho; M Kim, Jeong, Y Kim, J Kim; I Hwang, Paik, Na; Son, U Hwang, Kwon

Egypt predicted starting lineup: Gabal; Gaber, Alaa, Hamdy, Ashraf; Ashour, Al-Sulaya, Magdy; Marmoush, Mohamed, Zizo

What has been said so far?

Speaking in the online pre-match press conference on Monday ahead of the match, the South Korean coach Paulo Bento said he couldn’t care less about who will play the game or not on the opposite side. As per media reports from South Korea, he said that he doesn’t look at teams just because of big names but use a collective approach about what they can do in every moment of the match. He further added that it is important to focus on themselves and try to do the best while respecting the opponent.

