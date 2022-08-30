Southampton Vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match Live?

Following a nail-biting 2-1 win over Leicester City over the weekend, Premier League giants Chelsea will now travel to the Saint Mary's Stadium on Tuesday night to face Southampton. As for the Saints, they suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash featuring one of the top teams in England, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the UK and the US, and the Southampton vs Chelsea live streaming details.

What time will Southampton vs Chelsea begin?

The Southampton vs Chelsea Premier League clash will begin live at 12.15 a.m. IST on Wednesday, August 31.

How to watch Premier League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the clash on the official social media handles of the two teams in contention and the Premier League.

Southampton vs Chelsea live streaming details

Indian fans can access the live stream of the Southampton vs Chelsea Premier League clash via the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV.

Where to watch Southampton vs Chelsea live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the Premier League live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Southampton vs Chelsea clash will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The match will begin live at 7.45 p.m. BST on Tuesday, August 30.

How to watch Premier League live in US?

United States fans wanting to watch the Premier League live can tune in to the USA Network. As for the Southampton vs Chelsea live streaming, fans can tune in to fuboTV. The match will begin live at 2.45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 30.

Southampton vs Chelsea team news

Southampton's predicted starting line-up: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; A. Armstrong, Aribo, Elyououssi; Adams

Chelsea's predicted starting line-up: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Chilwell; Mount, Sterling; Havertz