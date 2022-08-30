Southampton Vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match Live?

Quick links:
Following a nail-biting 2-1 win over Leicester City over the weekend, Premier League giants Chelsea will now travel to the Saint Mary's Stadium on Tuesday night to face Southampton. As for the Saints, they suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Manchester United.
Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash featuring one of the top teams in England, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the UK and the US, and the Southampton vs Chelsea live streaming details.
The Southampton vs Chelsea Premier League clash will begin live at 12.15 a.m. IST on Wednesday, August 31.
Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the clash on the official social media handles of the two teams in contention and the Premier League.
Indian fans can access the live stream of the Southampton vs Chelsea Premier League clash via the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV.
Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the Premier League live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Southampton vs Chelsea clash will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The match will begin live at 7.45 p.m. BST on Tuesday, August 30.
United States fans wanting to watch the Premier League live can tune in to the USA Network. As for the Southampton vs Chelsea live streaming, fans can tune in to fuboTV. The match will begin live at 2.45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 30.
Southampton's predicted starting line-up: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; A. Armstrong, Aribo, Elyououssi; Adams
Chelsea's predicted starting line-up: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Chilwell; Mount, Sterling; Havertz