Spain Covid Crisis: Minister Of Sports Wants To Get Players Vaccinated Before Euro 2020

The Spain Covid crisis has affected the preparations of the Spain national football team ahead of their upcoming European Championship with captain Sergio Busquets testing positive for Covid-19. The RFEF revealed Sergio Busquets Covid news on their official website last Sunday. In an attempt to boost the players' preparation for Euro 2020, the Spanish Health Ministry is set to give Covid-19 vaccinations to the national football team.

Following the Sergio Busquets Covid test, all members of the team have been forced into isolation as a preventative measure ahead of their upcoming Euro 2020 campaign. Luckily the other members of the Spanish national team have all tested negative for Covid-19 during their mandatory daily tests. However, with La Roja members in isolation, the Spain national football team is set to see players carry out individual training instead of the traditional team sessions.

Luis Enrique’s men who are set to miss their final warm-up game against Lithuania while being in isolation and will see Luis de la Fuente and lead his Spanish Under-21 national team who will replace the senior squad and play the friendly match on Tuesday.

Citing the issues which could have an adverse effect on the players' health and their preparation for the European Championship, the Spanish Health Ministry is set to give emergency Covid-19 vaccinations to the players of the Spain national football team. The Spain squad for Euro 2020 will receive their vaccinations before they kickstart their campaign a week later.

According to various reports, the Spain national football team had put in a request for the vaccines in April which did not get any response from the Spanish Health Ministry. However, the Ministry has now decided to provide a rapid vaccine supply to the team which sees all the players get vaccinated ahead of their tournament opener against Sweden at the Estadio de La Cartuja on June 14.

La Roja will take on Sweden in their first league match of the European Championship in Seville, following it up with a clash against Poland at the Estadio de La Cartuja on June 19. Their final group stage clash comes against Slovakia on June 23 ahead of the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

