Spain Loses World Cup Qualifier For The First Time In 66 Matches, 2-1 Against Sweden

The Spanish national team tasted defeat for the first time in 28 years in a World Cup qualifying match after they lost to Sweden 2-1 on Friday in Stockholm. Sweden came back from a goal down to defeat Spain who lost a World Cup qualifying match after 66 games undefeated.

The defeat means that Spain have lost a World Cup qualifying game after 66 matches and 28 years. During this undefeated run, they also managed to win 10 in a row before the 2010 World Cup which they ended up winning. A defeat that Luis Enrique would not have excepted as his men had done well in the Euro 2020 having made the semi-finals where they lost eventual Champions Italy on penalties.

How the match played out

Spain took the early lead when Jordi Alba played a brilliant ball into Carlos Soler, who was making his international debut, as he volleyed the ball past Robin Olsen into the back of the net. However, their lead lasted just about a minute as 12 seconds after play resumed, Alexander Isak pounced on a defensive mistake from the Spaniards to slam home the equaliser. Over 10 minutes into the second half, Viktor Claesson was on hand to finish at Unai Simon's near post after Dejan Kulusevski found the 29-year-old in space, owing to Spain being unable to clear a corner.

Having lost the game, Spain now stands second with seven points from four matches after two wins and a draw and defeat in Group B as Sweden move to the top with nine points from three games as they have now won all three of their matches played and also have a match in hand over Spain. The two-point gap can potentially open up to five if Sweden wins their game in hand.

Italy's 35 match unbeaten record

Italy was held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Bulgaria in their latest FIFA World Cup qualifying match on Friday, 3 September. However, with this draw, they have now levelled Brazil and Spain's record for the longest unbeaten streak in international football history. The Azzurri have not lost a single game since September 2018 to stretch their unbeaten streak to 35 games. The last time they lost a game was to Portugal in their Nations League match with them.

The unbeaten streak has not been fruitless as they have managed to win the Euro 2020 along the way to set this historic run. They will be hoping to continue their run and set a new record of 36 games unbeaten when they take on Switzerland on Monday, 6 September in their quest to finish top of their group in the World Cup qualifiers.

(Image Credits: @SeFutbol - Twitter)