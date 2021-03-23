Spain National Football Team Fixtures, Schedule, 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

International football action returns this week with club competitions on hold at least for a week. The international break will see European teams battle it out in the World Cup qualifiers in an attempt to book their tickets for the competition which is to be played in Qatar two years later.

Similarly, Spain will be keen on regaining its lost momentum at the global stage in an attempt to replicate its 2010 form in Qatar. With that in mind, Luis Enrique's men kickstart their World Cup qualifiers campaign against Greece.

How to watch Spain national football team games?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports network in India. The Spain football team fixtures will be available for live stream on Sony LIV App, while the live scores and match developments can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams.

Spain national football team fixtures

(All timings in IST)

Spain vs Greece - Thursday, March 25 (Friday IST) - 1.15 am

Georgia vs Spain - Sunday, March 28 - 9.30 pm

Spain vs Kosovo - Wednesday, March 31 (Thursday IST) - 12.15 am

Spain squad now available for Luis Enrique

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Eric Garcia, Sergio Ramos, Diego Llorente, Inigo Martinez, Jordi Alba, Jose Gaya

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Thiago Alcantara, Pedri, Marcos Llorente, Sergio Canales, Koke, Fabian Ruiz

Forwards: Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarbazal, Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo

Thiago Alcantara hopeful of winning silverware with Spain

Spain have struggled at the top including in the World Cup and Euro campaigns. The team could not progress past the round of 16 after being knocked out by Russia on penalties after the game ended 1-1 in regular play. But Liverpool and Spanish midfielder Thiago is hopeful of this team achieving several milestones under Enrique.

Speaking to Spanish media publication AS, he said, "I think it’s clear that we’re good enough to have aspirations of winning silverware, but in football, you just have to focus on the day to day, on training hard every day, on giving your all in every game and not losing that hunger, that desire that has allowed us to win the games we have in recent months."

Spain skipper Sergio Ramos is just six games short from becoming the highest appearance maker for the country. And Thiago insists it is always great playing alongside the Real Madrid legend. "The years go by and you continue to learn from him; he keeps on evolving, keeps on wanting to compete. That ambition, that determination is key to what he's all about," he concluded.

Image courtesy: Sergio Ramos Instagram