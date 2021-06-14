Spain National Football Team Players: Top 5 Players To Watch Out For At Euro 2020

Despite the Covid led disruptions in Spain's preparation for Euro 2020, the team will hope to kickstart their campaign on a positive note when they take on Sweden in Seville on Monday, June 14. The Group E game at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla is scheduled to kick-off live at 9:00 PM local time (Tuesday, June 15 at 12:30 AM IST). Ahead of their game, here is a look at the Spain national football team players and the best players in the Spain squad for Euro 2020.

What happened to Spain national football team players? Spain national football team captain Sergio Busquets sidelined due to testing positive for Covid-19

The preparation of the Spain national football team players was thrown into disarray after Spain national football team captain Sergio Busquests tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, June 6. Following Busquets, defender Diego Llorente also tested positive. However, it has been confirmed that Llorente's first test was perhaps a false positive as the Leeds United defender has tested Covid negative four times since then.

📺 Así ha sido el proceso de vacunación de los jugadores de la @SeFutbol en la Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas.



Los miembros de la Unidad de Seguridad del Hospital Central de la Defensa han sido los encargados de administrar la vacuna contra el Covid-19.#SomosEspaña #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/FwW0HBCzsu — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 11, 2021

Spain national football team players for Euro 2020: Complete squad

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Jordi Alba, Jose Gaya, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Diego Llorente, Eric Garcia, Marcos Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta,

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Thiago, Rodri, Koke, Pedri, Fabian

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo, Pablo Sarabia, Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal, Adama Traore, Ferran Torres

Spain national football team players for Euro 2020: Best starting 11 predicted against Sweden

Goalkeeper: David de Gea.

Defenders: Jordi Alba, Cesar Azpilicueta, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia.

Midfielders: Thiago Alcantara, Koke, Rodri.

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal.

Five best players in Spain squad for Euro 2020

Over the past decade and a half Spain have had one of the best teams not just in Europe but in the world. While Spain's current squad may not have as many big names as the 2010 World Cup-winning squad, they still have a number of star players. The five best players in Spain squad for Euro 2020 perhaps are Jordi Alba, Aymeric Laporte, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Alcantara and Alvaro Morata.

While Barcelona have not had the best of season, Jordi Alba can yet be expected to shine as his personal performances have still been pretty strong. The 32-year-old left-back scored three goals and five assists in 35 LaLiga appearances. Similarly, although Juventus have not had the best of seasons, Alvaro Morata still seems to have outperformed, having scored 11 goals and 9 assists in 32 Serie A appearances. Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara bossed the midfield for Liverpool and was a crucial player in leading the Reds to Champions League football this season.

When it comes to Aymeric Laporte, although he featured in just a few games for Manchester City this season, his clean sheets record over the past few seasons is yet staggering. In 75 Premier League appearances for the Cityzens, the Spanish centre half has 32 clean sheets. Laporte was one of Pep Guardiola side's top defenders before Ruben Diaz came in this summer.

As for Cesar Azpilicueta, his stats were just stunning this season. The Chelsea captain led his side to a Champions League trophy for the first time since 2011/12. In terms of his stats, the Spanish right-back recorded 12 clean sheets in 26 Premier League appearances.