Spain Vs Greece Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, World Cup European Qualifiers Live

Spain welcomes Greece in the first round of their FIFA 2022 World Cup qualification match on Thursday. The Group B tie is set to be played on March 25 at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes with the kick-off scheduled for 1:15 AM (Friday, March 26) according to IST. Let's have a look at where to watch Spain vs Greece live stream, playing 11, alongside other match details of this encounter.

Spain will walk into the match following a string of impressive performances as they are unbeaten in their previous three outings. La Roja went on to record an emphatic 6-0 win over Germany in their latest UEFA Nations League A outing and will gain much confidence from that performance as they look to kick off their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a win on Thursday.

Greece, on the other hand, have also been able to pull together excellent impressive results in recent outings as the visitors are unbeaten in their last five matches as they head into the game after their last match ending in a 0-0 draw against Slovenia. Walking into the match as the 53rd ranked team on FIFA Standings, John Fanet Schip's men have registered three wins and two draws from their last five games and will aim to continue on their winning momentum. The visitors will be aiming to pocket three points as their group consists of tricky teams but will find it as a mammoth task in the form of Spain.

Spain vs Greece Team News

Spain- Unai Simon, Pedro Porro, Sergio Ramos, Inigo Martinez, Jordi Alba, Rodri, Thiago, Koke, Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alvaro Morata

Greece- Odysseas Vlachodimos, Dimitris Giannoulis, Michalis Bakakis, Stratos Svarnas, Kyriakos Papadopoulos, Zeca, Andreas Bouchalakis, Kostas Fortounis, Dimitris Limnios, Petros Mantalos, Georgios Giakoumakis

Where to watch Spain vs Greece live in India?

In India, the Spain vs Greece game will be shown live on Ten Sports Network while Spain vs Greece live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Other match details like World Cup European Qualifiers live, scores among other updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

Spain vs Greece Prediction

Spain will be heading into the match brimming with confidence and look to carry on their winning momentum against the Greek outfit on Thursday. The hosts have an excellent squad consisting of a great mixture of experience and youth at their disposal and start the match as favourites with Spain is expected to cruise over Greece and register a comprehensive win on their home turf on Thursday.

Prediction: Spain 2-0 Greece