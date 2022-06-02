Spain Vs Portugal Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Match In India, UK, US?

After the conclusion of an exciting season in Europe's domestic leagues, several players will return to international duty this week for the UEFA Nations League 2022. 2010 FIFA World Cup winners Spain are all set to take on Euro 2016 champions Portugal on Thursday night at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville.

The game will begin live at 12:15 AM IST on June 3. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting and nail-biting clash between two of the European giants, here is a look at how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live in India, the US and the UK, and the Spain vs Portugal live streaming details.

Spain vs Portugal live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Spain vs Portugal live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores on the official social media handles of the two teams in contention and the competition's handle.

How to watch UEFA Nations League 2022 live in UK?

UK fans wanting to watch the Spain vs Portugal clash can do so on Premier Sports 2. Subscribers will be able to stream the game via the Premier Player, which costs £9.99 for a monthly subscription. The game will commence live at 7:45 PM BST.

Spain vs Portugal live streaming details in US

Fans in the United States wanting to watch UEFA Nations League matches live can tune in to the Fox Sports Network. The Spain vs Portugal match will be telecast live on Fox Sports 1, while the live stream can be watched using the FuboTV app. The game will begin live at 2:45 PM ET or 11:45 AM PT on Thursday, June 2.

Spain vs Portugal team news:

Spain predicted starting line-up: Ferran Torres, Morata, Sarabia, Gavi, Busquets, Koke, Alba, Eric Garcia, Torres, Carvajal; Simon

Portugal predicted starting line-up: Cancelo, Pepe, Pereira, Mendes, Fernandes, Moutinho, Silva, Otávio, Ronaldo, Jota; Costa