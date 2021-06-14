Spain Vs Sweden Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

Spain will aim to make the perfect start to their Euro 2020 campaign when they take on Sweden in Seville on Monday, June 14. The Group E game at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla is scheduled to commence at 9:00 PM local time (Tuesday, June 15 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Spain vs Sweden team news, live stream details and the Spain vs Sweden prediction ahead of the highly-anticipated contest.

Span vs Sweden: Euro 2020 Group E game preview

Spain's preparations for this summer's European Championship have been far from ideal, with captain Sergio Busquets and then defender Diego Llorente testing positive for COVID-19 in quick succession. Luis Enrique's side drew 0-0 with Portugal in their first pre-tournament friendly on June 4 but were then forced to field their Under-21s for the clash with Lithuania on June 8, with the first team isolating due to Busquets' COVID-19 positive test.

Meanwhile, Sweden will enter the competition full of confidence, having won each of their last five matches, including back-to-back friendly victories over Finland and Armenia on May 29 and June 5 respectively. Head coach Janne Andersson recently claimed that facing Spain is still "one of the toughest challenges in the world of football", but the Blue and Yellows certainly have the players capable of making Monday's fixture a very uncomfortable 90 minutes for the three-time European Championship winners.

Spain vs Sweden team news, injuries and suspensions

Spain will be unable to call upon Busquets due to his positive coronavirus test, but Diego Llorente could potentially be available, having now recorded two negative coronavirus tests. Busquets's role in the middle of the park could go to Rodri, while Thiago Alcantara and Koke are also likely to get the nod in midfield. Gerard Moreno is expected to lead the line for the hosts.

For Sweden, Marcus Berg is expected to be joined by Alexander Isak in the final third. Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg have also both recently tested positive for coronavirus, meaning that neither will be available for this contest. Emil Forsberg and Albin Ekdal are also expected to start in midfield for the visitors.

Spain vs Sweden head to head record

These two teams have faced each other 14 times on previous occasions. Spain have come out victorious six times while Sweden have got three wins over La Roja. Five games have ended in draws as per the Spain vs Sweden head to head record so far.

Spain vs Sweden prediction

Spain will head into this game as favourites despite their recent setback ahead of the tournament. Our Spain vs Sweden prediction is a 3-1 win for the hosts.

How to watch Spain vs Sweden on TV? Euro 2020 live stream details

The answer to the 'How to watch Spain vs Sweden on TV in India?' is Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD. The Spain vs Sweden live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

