Spanish Coach Enrique All Praise On Youngster Gavi; 'he Plays Like He's At School'

The Spanish national football team outplayed the Italian national football team in all departments in the UEFA Nations League encounter on Wednesday night as they beat them 2-1. In the midst of it was 17-year old Gavi, who became the youngest player to debut for Spain.

Spain coach Luis Enrique heaped praise on the teenager as he said it was 'not normal' for a player of his age to play like the way he did.

Who is Gavi? Spain coach says 17-year-old's debut was 'not normal'

Spain's 2-1 victory against Euro 2020 champions not only helped them advance to the UEFA Nations League final but also ended Roberto Mancini's side's staggering 37-game unbeaten streak. In such a high stake game, the surprise inclusion in the Spain squad was Gavi, who was making his debut at the age of just 17 years and 62 days. Gavi broke the record previously held by Athletic Bilbao's Angel Zubieta, who made his debut for Spain at the age of 17 years and 284 days in 1936.

✅ International debut against the European champions

✅ Youngest player in history to represent Spain



🇪🇸 Your thoughts on Gavi's display at the San Siro?#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/6xTdhz9lz6 — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) October 6, 2021

While speaking of Gavi in his post-match interview, Spain boss Luis Enrique said, "It was his first game with Spain, but we already knew all about him. It's not normal that he plays like that [at 17]. He's a player with personality, enviable physical conditions and he plays our style of football. He plays like he's at school or in his garden at home."

Enrique went on to make a bold statement as he insisted that Gavi is not a player for the future but the present. "It's a pleasure to have a player with that quality and character with us. We can say that he's the national team's present, not [just] the future," concluded the Spanish boss.

Italy vs Spain review

Spain managed to take the lead against Italy in the 17th minute via Ferran Torres. The Manchester City forward made a good run in the box and finished an outstanding cross from Mikel Oyarzabal. In the second added minute before halftime, Luis Enrique's side doubled their lead thanks to a brilliant header from Torres. Although Spain controlled the game in the second half, they did concede an 82nd-minute consolation goal. Juventus' Federico Chiesa who has been in red hot form made no mistake with the finish after he got a one on one chance with the Spanish goalkeeper.