Spanish FA President Responds After Huge Uproar For Kissing Jenni Hermoso After World Cup

The FIFA Women’s World Cup came to an end after Spain beat England on Sunday. The match ended 1-0, with the Spanish team lifting their first-ever World Cup. On the other hand, the European champions failed to hit the back of the net with a few crucial chances that were missed. A 29th-minute goal from Olga Carmona created history in women’s football.

Spanish FA president sparks controversy during presentation Ceremony

During the medal and trophy presentation on stage, the 45-year-old was observed hugging the winning competitors. Notably, he was observed kissing former RCD Mallorca player and midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

This action provoked a surge of criticism, which resulted in a backlash. During an interview with the Spanish television station RTVE, CF Pucha player Jenni Hermoso expressed her displeasure with the gesture, stating, "Eh...yeah, I did not enjoy that."

The president of the Spanish FA, who kissed a player after Spain's World Cup triumph and found himself in the middle of a controversy, has issued a statement. After 13 years, the Spanish women's team finally became world champions in Sydney, Australia, following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over England. Andres Iniesta had scored the memorable winning goal in South Africa.

How did the Spanish FA president react to the incident at the Women's World Cup?

Mr. Rubiales addressed the issue and described the occurrence to Radio Marca as just mere love and affection for the player.

"two people having a minor show of affection." He further dismissed the pushback and criticism as "idiocy," claiming that he would not listen to such thoughts. He stressed, "The kiss with Jenni? There are idiots everywhere. When two people have a minor show of affection, we can't listen to idiocies. We are champions and that is what stays with me."

Hermoso, 33, adds another dazzling triumph to her brilliant career with this World Cup title. She has previously played for Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, and she currently plays for the Mexican club Pachuca.