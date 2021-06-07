Spanish Football Federation Signs Deal With Saudi Arabia To Host Super Cup Till 2029

The Spanish Football Federation has agreed upon a deal for the Spanish Super Cup with Saudi Arabia set to host the Spanish cup competition till 2029 as look to we answer "Why is Spanish Super cup in Saudi Arabia?" alongside other details of this deal. It won't be the first time that Saudi Arabia hosts the Spanish Super Cup with the RFEF scheduling its first Super Cup outside of Spain in the 2019/20 season which saw Real Madrid edge out neighbours Atletico Madrid on penalties to win the competition. The Spanish Football Federation had earlier agreed to a three-year contract with Saudi Arabia in a deal estimated to be worth around €120m and the 2020 edition was expected to be played there too before being moved due to the pandemic last year.

Saudi Arabia Spanish Super Cup format

Atletico Madrid won La Liga 20-21 season and qualified for the Spanish Super Cup as the top-ranked side in the domestic league, while Real Madrid qualified as the second-ranked team on the LaLiga table. Additionally, Athletic Bilbao qualified for the upcoming Spanish Super Cup alongside Barcelona after both teams ended up as the finalists in the Copa del Rey in the 20-21 season.

The Spanish Super Cup format sees the LaLiga winners lock horns with the Copa del Rey runners-up while the Copa del Rey winners take on the second-ranked La Liga team. It means fans will get the chance to see yet another El Clasico with Real Madrid and Barcelona set to square off against each other in the Spanish Super Cup. Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are set to take on LaLiga winners Atletico Madrid in the second semi-final of the tournament. The Spanish Super Cup matches are reportedly scheduled to be played in the first two weeks of January 2022.

Atletico Madrid will be keen to add more trophies to their cabinet and provide tough competition to Real Madrid and FC Barcelona for silverware on all fronts in the next season. FC Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is also expected to focus on the Super Cup as the former Netherlands head coach looks to win his second trophy as a Barcelona manager. The Spanish Super Cup could also provide a massive opportunity for new Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti with the Italian expected to see the title as a great opportunity to highlight his second stint with Los Blancos.