Spanish Prosecutors Drop Fraud And Corruption Charges Against PSG’s Neymar; Check Details

Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. has been cleared off the fraud and corruption charges that were leveled against him over his transfer to Barcelona in 2013. The Spanish public prosecutors dropped all charges against Neymar on Friday, having earlier demanded a fine of €10 million, alongside a two-year prison term for the 29-year-old. The case was brought up by a Brazilian investment firm named DIS, which had ownership of 40% of the rights to Neymar, when he played for the Brazilian club Santos.

The firm argued that they didn’t receive the rightful cut from Neymar’s much-anticipated transfer to Barcelona, because the correct value was understated. Following the testimony of all defendants, which included Neymar’s family, former Barcelona presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, alongside former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues, prosecutor Luis Garcia Canton said there wasn't the slightest hint of crime. Luis also asked the judge for the acquittal of all defendants.

DIS wanted a 5-year jail term for Neymar Jr.

Meanwhile, the prosecutors also wanted a five-year jail term for former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell and an €8.4m fine for the Camp Nou-based club. At the same time, in the initial part of the trial, DIS demanded a five-year jail term for Neymar along with a total of €149m fine on the defendants. However, the lawyers representing the defendants, Baker McKenzie, claimed that the Spanish courts asked jurisdiction to prosecute the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward, his family and their company, as the acts were committed by foreign nationals outside Spain. They also said that the crimes were not punishable in Brazil.

Neymar Jr. move to Barcelona from Santos was completed in 2013

DIS acquired 40% of the rights to Neymar in exchange for 2 million euros when he was 17-year-old. An agreement for his transfer to Barcelona was reached in 2011, but his move away from Santos was completed two years later in 2013. As per Barca, the footballer was roped in for a fee of 57.1 million euros, out of which 40 million Euros was given to Neymar and his family. DIS had received 40% of the remaining 17.1 million euros that was given to his previous club Santos.

The latest trial was brought by the Spanish prosecutors after Neymar has lost an appean in Spani’s High Court in 2017. However, the charges against the Brazilian star have been now dropped. Neymar has appeared in the Barcelona court last week, after scoring the winning goal in PSG’s victory over Marseille in the Ligue 1.