Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid Trump Valencia 3-1 In 1st Semi-final As Kroos, Isco Shine

Real Madrid booked a place in the Spanish Super Cup final on Wednesday thanks to a comfortable 3-1 win over Valencia in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The first semi-final of the newly revamped tournament saw over 40,000 fans in attendance at the King Abdullah Sports City. Zinedine Zidane's men made sure to put up dominating performance, which entertained fans tremendously.

Spanish Super Cup: Valencia vs Real Madrid highlights

Real Madrid took control of the proceeding right from the whistle. Toni Kroos put Real ahead in the 15th minute by curling a corner kick straight into the back of the net in an eccentric fashion. Kroos caught Valencia goalkeeper Juanme out of position and instantly whipped the ball towards goal, to which Juanme had no response.

Isco then doubled Real Madrid's lead in the 39th minute. The Spaniard showed nice composure to control an incoming rebound before volleying it into the goal. Luka Modric put the game to bed in the second half after Luka Jovic found him with an inch-perfect pass. A handball by Sergio Ramos in the box meant Valencia managed to get a consolation goal for them right at the death. The game ended at 3-1 in favour of Real Madrid.

Spanish Super Cup: Valencia vs Real Madrid player ratings

Valencia

Juame (GK) - 5/10

Daniel Wass - 6/10

Ezequiel Garay - 5.5/10

Gabriel Paulista - 5/10

Jose Gaya - 6/10

Geoffrey Kondogbia - 5/10

Ferran Torres - 6/10

Francis Coquelin - 5.5/10

Daniel Parejo - 6.5/10

Carlos Soler - 6.5/10

Kevin Gameiro - 6/10

Substitutes: Maximiliano Gomez - 6/10, Denis Cheryshev - 5.5/10, Ruben Sobrino - NA

Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois (GK) - 6/10

Ferland Mendy - 6/10

Sergio Ramos - 6/10

Raphael Varane - 6.5/10

Daniel Carvajal - 6.5/10

Toni Kroos - 8/10

Casemiro - 7/10

Federico Valverde - 6/10

Isco - 7/10

Luka Jovic - 6.5/10

Luka Modric - 7.5/10

Substitutes: Marcelo - 6/10, James Rodriguez - 6.5/10, Mariano Diaz - NA

Spanish Super Cup: Final in Saudi Arabia awaits Zidane's men

With the win, Real Madrid move to the final of the Spanish Super Cup to be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020. The second semifinal will be played on January 10 between Barcelona and Athletico Madrid. Meanwhile, Valencia's trip to Saudi Arabia comes to an end. They will be back to Spain for their LaLiga clash against Mallorca on Sunday.

