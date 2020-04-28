Coronavirus Pandemic: FIFA Set To Curb Spitting In Football With Yellow Card Bookings

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has suspended all forms of major football across the globe. A few exceptions remain (Belarussian Premier League and Nicaragua League) but otherwise, all form of professional football has been put on hold with players training indoors for now. Bundesliga, Serie A and the Premier League are touted to make a potential return in the coming months but there will some alteration to FIFA rules. Spitting in football is reportedly set to be banned as FIFA looks to curb the spread of COVID-19 amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

When will football return?

Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 cancelled in France amidst the coronavirus pandemic

French government will this afternoon make it clear that no football will be played until August, signalling the end of the 2019/20 campaign.



RMC report that the LFP will meet next month to discuss ramifications for promotion/relegation/Europe. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) April 28, 2020

Spitting in football banned after coronavirus pandemic, yellow cards to be issued

FIFA Medical Committee chairman Michael D’Hooge told Daily Mail that footballers could be booked for spitting during a game due to the present coronavirus situation. D’Hooge was quoted as saying “Spitting is a common practice in football and it is not very hygienic. So when we start football again I think we should have to avoid that at maximum. The question is whether that will be possible. Perhaps they can give a yellow card. It is unhygienic and a good way to spread the virus. This is one of the reasons why we have to be very careful before we start again. I am not pessimistic but I am rather sceptical at the moment.” The Dutch Eredivisie, French Ligue and Belgian leagues have all been suspended for the 2019-20 season fixtures.

UEFA officials cite May 25 deadline for Premier League and other competitions to plan restart amid coronavirus pandemic

CONFIRMED: UEFA wants Premier League and other European leagues to communicate planned restart of competitions by May 25. Same deadline for leagues to explain ending in ‘special circumstances’. #SSN #UEFA #COVID19 — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) April 28, 2020

