Coronavirus Pandemic: FIFA Set To Curb Spitting In Football With Yellow Card Bookings

Coronavirus pandemic: FIFA medical committee chairman says spitting in football will be banned amid ongoing COVID-19 crisis across the globe.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has suspended all forms of major football across the globe. A few exceptions remain (Belarussian Premier League and Nicaragua League) but otherwise, all form of professional football has been put on hold with players training indoors for now. Bundesliga, Serie A and the Premier League are touted to make a potential return in the coming months but there will some alteration to FIFA rules. Spitting in football is reportedly set to be banned as FIFA looks to curb the spread of COVID-19 amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFA Medical Committee chairman Michael D’Hooge told Daily Mail that footballers could be booked for spitting during a game due to the present coronavirus situation. D’Hooge was quoted as saying “Spitting is a common practice in football and it is not very hygienic. So when we start football again I think we should have to avoid that at maximum. The question is whether that will be possible. Perhaps they can give a yellow card. It is unhygienic and a good way to spread the virus. This is one of the reasons why we have to be very careful before we start again. I am not pessimistic but I am rather sceptical at the moment.” The Dutch Eredivisie, French Ligue and Belgian leagues have all been suspended for the 2019-20 season fixtures.

