Sporting World Reacts To Manchester United's First Title Win In 6 Years

Manchester United etched their name in history as they defeated Newcastle United 2-0 to lift the League Cup at Wembley Stadium, their first title in six years. Casemiro scored a looping header from a Luke Shaw freekick while a Sven Botman own goal helped the Red Devils in claiming their first title under the stewardship of Erik ten Hag.

United looked in the mood from the first as they were pretty active on both sides of the pitch. Newcastle arrived at the final with great hopes but it seems they have to wait a bit longer to end their trophy drought.

The sense of anticipation from both sets of supporters was unmistakable ahead of kickoff, with each hoping to see an end to their respective trophy droughts as Newcastle fans waved a sea of black-and-white flags against the opposing red scarves of United.

United has not had to wait anything like as long as Newcastle for major success. In terms of the club’s storied past, though, a six-year run has felt like a crisis to fans brought up on iconic former manager Alex Ferguson’s all-conquering teams.

There is growing belief among the club’s fans that Ten Hag can bring back the glory years and he has certainly made an impressive start by delivering a trophy at the earliest possible point.

The sporting world took to social media to congratulate the Red Devils.

Congratulations all the way from 🇨🇦 Ottowa to ManUtd⁩ and Erik ten Hag. The first one is always the hardest. 👏🏻 ⚽️ 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xsMeQNoRG5 — Mike Phelan (@Mike_Phelan_1) February 26, 2023

Erik ten Hag is the ONE.



I love this club so much, silverware won, finally. ❤️ — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) February 26, 2023

🏆❤️ @ManUtd



who else can tell the story of a new era better than Peter Drury? we'll wait...#CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/60C01yVwq9 — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) February 26, 2023

Very comfy afternoon! ETH is proving such a great addition to @ManUtd

Eddie Howe, his @NUFC team & the fans must be proud of where they are right now…their next cup final won’t be as long a wait as this one I’m sure. pic.twitter.com/9yidkAXhLY — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) February 26, 2023

Newcastle have well and truly felt the FURY this first half from the lads @ManUtd 2-0 HT 🥊



All to play for but we need to push on and deliver the final KO second half and lift that trophy 🏆 #CarabaoCupFinal — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 26, 2023

(With inputs from AP)