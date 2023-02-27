Last Updated:

Sporting World Reacts To Manchester United's First Title Win In 6 Years

Casemiro scored a looping header from a Luke Shaw freekick while a Sven Botman own goal helped the Red Devils in claiming their first title under Erik ten Hag

Anirban Sarkar
Manchester United etched their name in history as they defeated Newcastle United 2-0 to lift the League Cup at Wembley Stadium, their first title in six years. Casemiro scored a looping header from a Luke Shaw freekick while a Sven Botman own goal helped the Red Devils in claiming their first title under the stewardship of Erik ten Hag.

United looked in the mood from the first as they were pretty active on both sides of the pitch. Newcastle arrived at the final with great hopes but it seems they have to wait a bit longer to end their trophy drought. 

The sense of anticipation from both sets of supporters was unmistakable ahead of kickoff, with each hoping to see an end to their respective trophy droughts as Newcastle fans waved a sea of black-and-white flags against the opposing red scarves of United.

United has not had to wait anything like as long as Newcastle for major success. In terms of the club’s storied past, though, a six-year run has felt like a crisis to fans brought up on iconic former manager Alex Ferguson’s all-conquering teams.

There is growing belief among the club’s fans that Ten Hag can bring back the glory years and he has certainly made an impressive start by delivering a trophy at the earliest possible point.

The sporting world took to social media to congratulate the Red Devils.

