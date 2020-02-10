Oscars 2020: Spurs Release Parody Film Posters Featuring Son Heung-min And Other Stars

The year 2020 has been good for Tottenham Hotspur fans so far as their team seem to have found some form in the Premier League. Jose Mourinho's side continues to push for a UEFA Champions League spot as they continue to battle it out in the FA Cup as well. Their recent 2-0 win over Manchester City has improved the morale within the team as they gear up for a Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Premier League Matchday 26.
🎬 The #Oscars take place today!— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 9, 2020
A look back at some of our past nominations...#Oscars2020 ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/2frsxhpdum
🎥 The #Oscars - Spurs style#Oscars2020 ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/GZYOodLco9— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 9, 2020
The #Oscars don't have an award for Best Breakthrough Performance.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 9, 2020
But if they did...#Oscars2020 ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/OfG6KWEZoA
Oscars 2020 was a star-studded affair this year which saw the likes of Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix and others take home the major awards. While Hollywood had their fair share of social media buzz surrounding Oscars 2020, Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur also joined in on the fun. The Premier League club used their social media handle to upload some downright hilarious parody posters to keep in tandem with the Oscars 2020 fever. Jose Mourinho approves!
