Rangers FC Reward Steven Gerrard With A Two Year Contract Extension

Former England international Steven Gerrard's contract with Rangers FC was extended for another two years. The new contract will keep Gerrard until 2024.

READ: Real Madrid, Juventus Among Europe's Top Clubs Vouching For Champions League Revamp

Gerrard rewarded with an extension

The announcement was made on Friday morning and comes at the back of a run of impressive matches that has seen the club stand second on the points table with 38 points in the Scottish Premier League. He has led the team since summer of 2018 and the owners have been satisfied with the results and the training to reward the young manger with another deal.

Gerrard said, "When Dave King approached me about the possibility of extending my contract with Rangers, it was a very easy decision to make because I’m very happy and feel that we are building something special together at the Club. I’d like to thank the Board for the backing they have given me already in my time at the Club and also most importantly, the Rangers fans who have given me and the team such tremendous backing both this season and last.”

2006-07 - Steven Gerrard is the first Rangers manager to successfully navigate them through the group stage of a major European competition since Paul Le Guen in 2006-07, who led them to the UEFA Cup last 16. Renewed. pic.twitter.com/E9kFLEzcYU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 13, 2019

Gerrard has led the team further in the Europa League and in his very first season at the club, helped the club achieve its highest points total since promotion back to the Scottish Premiership. This season, the club has lost only once in 15 games played so far.

READ: Neymar Rounding Into Form As Marseille Give Chase

Club chairman Dave King said, "From the moment I met Steven, I could tell that he was the right man to help us to drive this club forward on the pitch. He has an elite mentality and that is exactly what I was looking for. He is relentless in his desire to bring success to our Club and we are delighted that he has signed this new contract, which shows his commitment to Rangers.”

The former Liverpool player, who has won the Champions League on multiple occasions, was praised by Ranger's Sporting Director Ross Wilson as well, "The professionalism, high standards and dedication that Steven and all of the coaching and support staff have given to make this Club successful is evident both on and off the pitch and I look forward to continuing on that path together as we all continue to drive the club forward on all fronts.”

Gerrard's backroom staff consisting of Gary McAllister, Michael Beale, Tom Culshaw, Colin Stewart, Jordan Milsom, Mark Waller, Scott Mason and Graeme Stevenson have also renewed their contracts at the Club.

READ: Australia, New Zealand Join Forces For 2023 Women's World Cup Bid

READ: Masters New Permanent Premier League Chief Executive