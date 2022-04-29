Strasbourg Vs PSG Live Stream: How To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, US And UK?

New Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all set to take on sixth-placed Strasbourg in their upcoming league match at the Stade de la Meinau on Friday night. The clash will commence live at 12:30 AM IST on April 30. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash in France's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Ligue 1 game live in India, US and UK, and the Strasbourg vs PSG live stream details.

Strasbourg vs PSG live stream details in India

Indian fans wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to the Viacom 18 network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Strasbourg vs PSG live stream, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app and Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the match on the social media handles of the two teams in contention.

How to watch Ligue 1 live in UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. As for the Strasbourg vs PSG live stream, fans can tune in to the BT Sports app. The match will begin live at 8:00 PM BST on Friday, April 29.

PSG vs Lens live streaming details in US

Fans in the US can watch Ligue 1 matches by tuning in to beIN Sports USA. As for the Strasbourg vs PSG live stream, fans can watch it on Fubo TV. The game is scheduled to commence live at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, April 29.

PSG win Ligue 1 title with draw vs Lens

PSG clinched their 10th Ligue 1 title last weekend after a 1-1 draw with Lens. Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner opened the scoring for Mauricio Pochettio's side in the 68th minute before Corentin Jean found a late equalizer in the 88th minute. With the Ligue 1 giants having wrapped up the title, they may feature a different line-up for their game against Strasbourg. When it comes to the standings in France's top-flight, PSG have scored 78 points after 34 matches and will try their best to score that magical 90 figure by winning their last four matches of the season as well.