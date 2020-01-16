The Debate
Sun Setting On Century-long Rivalry, East Bengal Fans Bid Adieu To ISL-bound Mohun Bagan

Football News

The ATK-Mohun Bagan merger has led to some broken hearts as the merger will deprive the city of Kolkata of the fiery rivalry between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bagan

As a result of the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, the owners of Indian Super League club ATK FC, announcing the takeover of Mohun Bagan football club, the iconic club bid adieu to the Calcutta Football League. The merger of the clubs will be now called ATK Mohun Bagan which will play in the Indian Super League. However, the merger has led to some broken hearts as the merger will deprive the city of Kolkata of the fiery rivalry between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. 

A century-long rivalry between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal

An age-old rivalry which lasted for almost 100 years, the Kolkata Derby or locally known as "Boro Match" between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, attracted huge crowds and was loved by all football fans around. The impact was such that it has been considered as one of the biggest rivalries in Asia. The players of each team have been revered by fans in the city and have always given fans moments to cherish. However, the news of the merger left several netizens in utter despair, here are a few of the reactions: 

READ | RP Sanjiv Goenka Group Buys Mohun Bagan FC; Iconic Club To Take Part In ISL

READ | Come What May, EB Not Up For Sale: Official 

ATK FC-Mohun Bagan merger

The conglomerate will be the majority owner with 80% of the share, whereas the remaining 20% will be owned by Mohun  Bagan Football Club (India) Private Limited. The deal will come into effect from June 1, 2020, and the team will compete in the 2020-21 Indian Super League season, among other competitions. 

Swapan Bose, Chairman of MBFC said, "As much as we want the romance of the Maroon and Green jersey and it’s 130-year-old tradition to continue, there comes a time when romance almost invariably requires a partner named practicality. To usher into the new era of football, you need bigger investments and a corporate force to take it forward. This is undoubtedly a harsh and the bigger truth. I can assure millions and millions of Bagan supporters spread across the globe, that the poetry will continue. Now that the prose is ready to lend a helping hand."

READ | Bhutia Hails Bagan-ATK Merger, But Not Happy With Name Of Merged Club

READ | Chennaiyin FC Beats NEU FC 2-0, Improves Play-off Chances

Published:
